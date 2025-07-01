Honda to manufacture spare parts for the NSX: classic supercar gets new life

Ce que vous devez retenir Starting next year, the Japanese automaker will offer new genuine parts for this iconic sports car, breathing fresh life into one of the most celebrated supercars of the 1990s.

For Honda NSX owners who have struggled with maintenance, relief is on the way. Starting next year, the Japanese automaker will offer new genuine parts for this iconic sports car, breathing fresh life into one of the most celebrated supercars of the 1990s.

Revival program for discontinued models

Honda plans to implement a new restoration service program for discontinued models, beginning with its legendary coupe. While details remain limited at this time, the company has confirmed that advanced technologies like 3D printing will assist in manufacturing certain components.

This initiative means your tired, worn, or aging NSX can soon return to its former glory. (Remember when these cars were the absolute pinnacle of Japanese engineering? Those days might be back!)

This isn’t Honda’s first foray into supporting classic models. Back in 1993, the company launched a similar initiative called the “Refresh Plan,” which offered engine reconstructions and interior upgrades for older vehicles.

Expanding beyond the NSX

After launching with the NSX, Honda plans to extend this service to other discontinued models in its lineup. While the company hasn’t specified which vehicles will be included next, some of its most popular sports cars like the Type-R variants could be likely candidates.

This development makes purchasing a vintage Honda model much more attractive for collectors and enthusiasts alike. With factory support, owners won’t need to rely on the dwindling supply of used parts or aftermarket alternatives that might not match original specifications.

Industry trend toward heritage support

Honda joins other Japanese manufacturers in supporting their classic models. Nissan currently offers parts for discontinued vehicles including the Skyline GT-R, while Toyota provides components for the AE86, A70, A80 Supra, and Land Cruiser series 40, 60, 70, and 80.

This growing trend reflects automakers’ recognition of the lasting value and passion surrounding their heritage models. For many enthusiasts, these cars represent more than transportation—they’re rolling pieces of automotive history worth preserving.

Have you been putting off restoring that NSX in your garage due to parts availability? This news might be the perfect reason to dust off those plans. With factory-fresh components on the horizon, bringing your classic Honda back to showroom condition could soon be within reach.

The NSX legacy continues to influence Honda’s design philosophy even today, and this parts program ensures these remarkable machines will remain on roads for decades to come.