Honda 0 SUV prototype enters final testing phase with F1 champion behind the wheel

The highly anticipated Honda 0 SUV has been spotted in Japan still wearing heavy camouflage, with none other than Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen taking it for a spin. This marks a significant milestone as Honda‘s new electric vehicle lineup moves closer to production reality.

Honda is making big moves in the electric vehicle space with its all-new 0 Series – a family of EVs set to hit the market in 2026. The Japanese automaker has already showcased two prototypes at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas: the sleek 0 Saloon and the versatile 0 SUV.

Formula 1 connection brings attention to Honda’s electric future

What better way to generate buzz for your upcoming electric SUV than having a three-time Formula 1 champion drive it? During the recent Japanese Grand Prix weekend at Suzuka Circuit, Honda celebrated six years of partnership with Red Bull Racing by bringing out the camouflaged 0 SUV prototype for a special demonstration in Tokyo.

The electric SUV was showcased alongside iconic Red Bull Racing F1 cars including the RB16B and the newly designed RB7 for the 2025 season. Adding to the historic significance, Honda also displayed the RA272 – their first Formula 1 race winner with its V12 engine that claimed victory at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

The 0 SUV prototype wore a distinctive camouflage pattern mixing black and purple with geometric lines, which Honda describes as “a visual representation of the company’s new approach to electric vehicle development: ‘Thin, Light and Wise’.”

A new direction for electric vehicles

The 0 SUV will be the first model from Honda’s new electric lineup to enter production. Built on a dedicated EV architecture, it takes inspiration from the Space-Hub concept that debuted at CES 2024.

Following the “Thin, Light and Wise” philosophy, the electric SUV aims to deliver a spacious cabin with excellent visibility and flexibility for passengers. Honda describes the interior as a “space” for people, signaling a departure from traditional vehicle design.

Like its sedan counterpart, the SUV will incorporate cutting-edge technologies that embody Honda’s development approach for its electric vehicle family. The production model will “offer the value of an ever-evolving space through ultra-personalization and a digital user experience, made possible by Honda’s ASIMO operating system.”

Technical innovations that matter

While full details remain limited, we know this model is one of seven launches Honda has planned through 2030. The 0 SUV features a slim battery pack (6% thinner than current offerings) and a propulsion system concept Honda calls “e-Axle,” which lowers the center of gravity and maintains low inertia.

These new batteries aren’t just thinner – they’re designed for exceptional longevity compared to others on the market. Honda aims to ensure the battery loses less than 10% of its capacity after 10 years of use. (Now that’s what I call planning for the long haul!)

For American drivers concerned about range and durability, these advancements could make the difference between seeing electric vehicles as a viable option versus a risky experiment.

Production timeline and market strategy

Honda has confirmed that production of the 0 SUV will begin at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio in 2026. This strategic decision places manufacturing in the U.S. market, which will be the first to receive the new electric SUV before it rolls out to Japan and European markets.

The timing aligns with growing consumer interest in electric SUVs, as more American drivers look for vehicles that combine the practicality of a crossover with the benefits of electric propulsion. With federal incentives for U.S.-made electric vehicles, Honda’s decision to produce the 0 SUV in Ohio might result in attractive pricing for American consumers.

More details about this exciting new generation of electric vehicles will emerge in the coming months as Honda prepares for the market launch in 2026. The 0 SUV represents Honda’s bold vision for electric mobility that aims to change how we think about transportation.

Will this new approach to electric vehicles finally convince mainstream buyers to make the switch? With a Formula 1 champion’s seal of approval and Honda’s reputation for reliability, the 0 SUV might just have the right formula for success in the competitive electric market.