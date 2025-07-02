Honda 0 SUV production version coming soon: The future of electric mobility is here

Ce que vous devez retenir In a bold move to revitalize its position in the automotive market, Honda is placing significant bets on its latest prototype unveiled at the CES 2025 Technology Show.

The vehicle is expected to measure around 15 feet in length and will ride on 21-inch wheels, giving it a commanding presence on the road.

As the EV market in the United States continues to evolve, Honda’s entry with a purpose-built electric SUV could help the brand secure a stronger position in this growing segment.

In a bold move to revitalize its position in the automotive market, Honda is placing significant bets on its latest prototype unveiled at the CES 2025 Technology Show. The Japanese automaker is pushing forward with the development of its 0 SUV, a technology-packed vehicle that’s set to transform the company’s electric lineup.

From concept to reality: The Honda 0 SUV journey

First introduced alongside the pre-production version of the 0 Saloon in Las Vegas, the 0 SUV has now made its European debut. Honda engineers are working intensively to bring the production version to market, with an expected release date sometime in 2026.

The 0 SUV isn’t shrouded in mystery. At CES, Honda shared various details about this distinctively designed model that blends the brand’s glorious past with futuristic solutions. (I’ve got to say, it’s refreshing to see a manufacturer honoring its heritage while still looking forward.)

American-made electric innovation

The production model will be manufactured at Honda’s electric vehicle factory in Ohio, positioning it as an American-made EV. The mid-size SUV builds upon the foundation of last year’s Space Hub Minivan concept but adopts a more realistic crossover silhouette that’s likely to appeal to the mainstream market.

One of the most striking features is the pixel headlights – reminiscent of Hyundai/Ioniq designs – complemented by an illuminated Honda logo. While the front appears modern yet conventional, the rear design is generating buzz among automotive enthusiasts. The two-tone styling with black roof and substantial D-pillars adds character, while the U-shaped light signature creates a distinctive look.

The vehicle is expected to measure around 15 feet in length and will ride on 21-inch wheels, giving it a commanding presence on the road.

Interior and technology: A glimpse into tomorrow

Inside, the five-seat SUV matches its modern exterior. The steering wheel shares its design with the 0 Saloon, as do the large displays that dominate the dashboard. Ever wondered what the future of car interiors might look like? This could be your answer.

The 0 SUV adopts a new steer-by-wire system that integrates steering, braking, and suspension systems. It’s built on a new platform – the same one used for Sony’s EV – featuring batteries with smaller dimensions but more efficient management software.

Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with an electronic management system called ASIMO OS (yes, named after Honda’s famous humanoid robot) and will offer Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. This means the car can handle most driving situations independently, though drivers must be ready to take control when needed.

Market positioning and expectations

The timing of Honda’s electric push comes during a challenging period for the company, making the success of the 0 SUV even more significant for its future direction. As the EV market in the United States continues to evolve, Honda’s entry with a purpose-built electric SUV could help the brand secure a stronger position in this growing segment.

With pricing details still under wraps, industry watchers expect the 0 SUV to be competitively positioned in the premium mid-size electric SUV category, possibly starting around $45,000 to $55,000 when it arrives in showrooms.

As we await more details on this zero-emission crossover, one thing is clear: Honda is making a determined effort to reassert itself in the electric vehicle arena with a product that embraces both innovation and practicality. Will this be enough to win over American consumers in an increasingly crowded EV landscape? Time will tell.