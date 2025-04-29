Hollywood star brings glitz and glamour to Ferrari garage at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of this year’s world championship, featured a very special guest in the iconic Ferrari team garage. The glamorous 55-year-old New York native made quite an entrance at the Jeddah Circuit paddock, stealing the spotlight both on and off the track.

A touch of Hollywood meets Formula 1

Dressed in a stunning pink latex jumpsuit, high heels, and stylish sunglasses, the world-famous performer visited the Scuderia Ferrari garage, creating quite a stir among team members. The star posed with Ferrari mechanics and next to the team’s distinctive red single-seaters, bringing an unexpected fusion of entertainment royalty and motorsport excellence.

The A-list celebrity didn’t just make an appearance in the paddock – she also delivered a spectacular concert on the shores of the Red Sea as part of the Grand Prix weekend festivities. (I’ve heard the show was absolutely electric, with energy matching the high-octane atmosphere of race weekend!)

Lucky charm for the Prancing Horse?

What makes this celebrity visit even more noteworthy? It seems the star’s presence might have brought some good fortune to the Italian racing team. Just hours after her visit to the garage, Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first podium finish of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

This achievement marked an important milestone for the team, as they had been chasing their first official podium of the year. While it’s worth noting that earlier successes, like the Sprint race win in China, don’t officially count as podium appearances in Formula 1 statistics.

Star power in the paddock

Formula 1 has increasingly become a magnet for celebrities from all walks of life, with races—especially those in glamorous locations—drawing A-listers from Hollywood, music, sports, and beyond. The paddock area, once solely the domain of drivers, team principals and technical staff, has transformed into something of a red carpet event at many Grand Prix weekends.

Have you noticed how the worlds of entertainment and motorsport have been blending more and more in recent years? With the rising popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, thanks partly to streaming documentaries and expanded media coverage, we’re seeing American stars embrace the sport like never before.

The Ferrari effect

There’s something magical about the Ferrari brand that transcends motorsport. The team’s rich heritage, dating back to 1950 in Formula 1, combined with their passionate fanbase (known as the tifosi) makes them perhaps the most recognizable team on the grid.

When celebrities visit Formula 1 paddocks, many are drawn to the mystique and legend of the Italian squad. The distinctive red cars, the prancing horse emblem, and the team’s dramatic history make Ferrari a natural attraction for high-profile visitors.

The star’s pink outfit created a striking contrast against the team’s signature red environment—a photographer’s dream scenario that resulted in some memorable images from the weekend.

Racing results follow star appearance

Ferrari’s performance in Saudi Arabia proved to be a bright spot in their early season campaign. With Charles Leclerc securing a podium position, the team demonstrated they have the pace to challenge at the front of the grid.

From the stage to the garage ✨ pic.twitter.com/2CsqA3BLYX — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 28, 2025

The timing of this performance—coming right after the celebrity visit—has some fans half-jokingly suggesting the team might want to invite more stars to their garage. (Maybe they should consider a formal celebrity ambassador program? It seems to work!)

Formula 1 teams are notoriously superstitious, with many drivers and crew members following specific rituals before races. While a star visit isn’t exactly a traditional pre-race ritual, perhaps Ferrari might be taking notes about their celebrity good luck charm.

The Saudi Arabian circuit in Jeddah, known for its high-speed layout and technical challenges, provided an exciting backdrop for both the race action and the celebrity appearances. As one of the newer additions to the Formula 1 calendar, the Saudi event has quickly established itself as one of the more glamorous stops on the world championship tour.

As Formula 1 continues its global expansion and growing popularity in the United States market, we can expect to see more crossover between Hollywood and racing culture at future events. The sport’s rising profile in America has brought new fans and new faces to the paddock—a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.