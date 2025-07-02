Historic brand makes a comeback and leads car sales in June

Ce que vous devez retenir Toyota has already sold 49,532 units so far this year and is once again approaching becoming the best-selling brand in the U.

The automotive market is witnessing a significant shift as a traditional car manufacturer reclaims its throne in the sales charts. After years of trailing behind competitors, this iconic brand is making waves once again in the automotive landscape.

A changing automotive market

June confirms the upward trend in the U.S. automotive market. The sixth month of 2025 closed with 119,125 new car registrations, representing a growth of 15.2% compared to the same month last year. The first semester concluded with 609,801 units sold, 13.9% more than in the same period of 2024.

These results point to a year that could end with around 1.2 million cars sold in the U.S. market. This figure, as industry analysts note, still remains below what was achieved in 2019, the last year before the pandemic disrupted plans for both manufacturers and buyers.

Since 2020, the market has experienced two major downturns. The first one occurred that same year with factory and dealership closures due to the health crisis. The second slump happened in 2022 and 2023, caused by supply shortages, especially the microchips used in vehicle manufacturing, which generated long waiting lists for customers to receive their cars.

Last year, the U.S. market experienced significant growth that allowed it, for the first time since 2019, to exceed the milestone of one million units sold. 2025 continues this positive trend with solid growth backed by an electrified vehicle market that has grown almost 21% so far this year compared to the previous one.

The rise of a legacy brand

For quite some time, Toyota has dominated the U.S. market with an iron grip. The Japanese brand leads in a market where hybrid cars, which make up most of Toyota’s models, are the most sought-after option. In the first half of 2025, 253,914 non-plug-in hybrids have been sold in our market, more than any other type of vehicle.

For this reason, Toyota has already sold 49,532 units so far this year and is once again approaching becoming the best-selling brand in the U.S. An interesting fact is that, despite its registration numbers, the best-selling car in America is not a Toyota. This title goes to the Dacia Sandero (marketed under a different name in the U.S.), which has already accumulated 20,366 registrations in 2025.

However, June has been the exception. The best-selling brand in the sixth month of the year wasn’t Toyota (which finished in second place). The top spot went to Renault, which with 9,590 units became the brand that sold the most cars in the U.S. this month. It surpassed Toyota by 597 units. (Quite a feat for a brand that has historically struggled in the American market!)

The race for market dominance

The third place belongs to Volkswagen, with 8,822 units, followed by Dacia (7,248 units), Seat (6,527 units), Mercedes (6,274 units), Hyundai (6,165 units), Peugeot (6,155 units), Kia (5,425 units), and BMW (5,050 units).

And in the year-to-date rankings, after Toyota, which leads the list of brands selling the most cars in the U.S. in 2025, comes Renault. The diamond brand has accumulated 45,190 registrations in this first half of the year, which is 4,342 units less than the leader.

Renault is achieving excellent results in 2025. The French company is growing at a rate of almost 44% compared to the same period last year. The brand’s best-selling model is the Renault Clio, with 13,445 units, followed by the Renault Captur, with 11,204 units. Further behind are the Renault Austral (5,491 units) and the Renault Symbioz (4,315 units).

The competitive landscape

The third best-selling brand in the country is Volkswagen. The German brand has managed to register 39,644 units in this first half of 2025, ahead of Seat (36,634 units) and Kia (35,345 units), which complete the top 5.

The German brand has increased its sales by 14% this year, with the Volkswagen T-Roc leading its registrations (8,989 units). In the case of Seat, the Martorell-based brand is growing by 1.75% and has the Seat Ibiza (12,260 units) as its best-selling model, just ahead of the Seat Arona (12,107 units).

Finally, Kia sets its growth rate at 13.7% this year. The Korean brand achieves this excellent result thanks to two specific models. On one hand, the Kia Sportage with its 8,608 units registered, which becomes the best-selling model of the Asian brand. On the other hand, the Kia Stonic, which occupies second place in the ranking with 8,088 units sold.

Ever wonder if these sales trends will continue through the end of the year? With new electric models hitting showrooms and gas prices fluctuating, the automotive landscape might look very different by December.