Hidden tracking devices in cars: The modern threat every driver needs to know about

Have you ever had that weird feeling someone knows exactly where you’re going? With tiny GPS trackers becoming cheaper and more accessible, that uneasy sensation might not just be paranoia. The reality is 80% of stalking victims are tracked using technology, with GPS trackers ranking as one of the most common methods.

These small devices—some no bigger than a quarter—can be slipped into a bag, coat pocket, or hidden somewhere on your vehicle without you noticing. And yes, this affects all of us. Maybe it’s an ex who won’t leave you alone, or that strange person who was giving you odd looks at the gas station. Even tourists crossing borders are being targeted by thieves looking to track movements and identify valuable targets.

Let’s dive into what you need to know to keep your car and yourself safe from unwanted tracking.

The timing problem with modern tracking devices

One of the biggest issues with popular tracking devices is their delayed notification system. A typical tracker only starts beeping after 24 hours away from its owner—giving a stalker or car thief plenty of time to learn your routine, follow you home, or worse.

Some next-generation tracking devices are rumored to include improved anti-stalking technologies, but for now, you need to be proactive about your safety. Tech-savvy stalkers can even modify existing trackers by removing the built-in speaker, eliminating that helpful warning beep altogether.

What’s the solution? A mix of technology settings and good old-fashioned physical checks.

Setting up your phone to detect unwanted trackers

Your smartphone can be your first line of defense. Here’s how to make sure it’s ready to alert you:

For iPhone users:

• Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and turn it on

• Make sure Find My iPhone is enabled

• Enable Significant Locations under System Services

• Turn on Bluetooth in Settings > Bluetooth

• Enable notifications by going to Settings > Notifications > Tracking Notifications

• Open the Find My app, tap Items at the bottom, and select Identify Found Item

For Android users:

• Open Settings > Location and turn on Use location, Wi-Fi scanning, and Bluetooth scanning

• Enable Bluetooth through Settings > Bluetooth

• Ensure alerts are active by going to Settings > Safety & Emergency > Find Unknown Tracker Alerts

Remember that these settings only work on newer Android phones (running Android 6.0 or newer). If your phone is older than that, it might be time for an upgrade—not just for this feature but for overall security.

Why digital alerts aren’t enough

Digital alerts are helpful but not foolproof. Skilled stalkers can modify tracking devices to avoid detection, and older models might not trigger any alerts at all. That’s why regular physical inspections of your vehicle are so important.

Grab a flashlight and a small mirror and check these key spots:

Outside your car:

• Wheel wells

• Front grill

• Undercarriage

• Bumpers (front and rear)

• Around the exhaust pipe

• Hood edges

• Engine compartment

• Battery terminals

Inside your car:

• Between and under seats

• Seat pockets

• Dashboard crevices

• Behind the steering wheel

• Glove compartment

• Trunk area

• Under the spare tire

• Near the OBD port (usually under the driver’s side dashboard)

If you’ve checked thoroughly but still feel uneasy, consider investing in a bug detector. These devices (available for around $37) can scan for electronic signals and work for cars, homes, bags, and other personal items.

And it’s not just GPS trackers—tiny hidden cameras have become a rising threat too. Always be aware of your surroundings, whether in your car, a rental vehicle, or any private space.

What to do if you find a tracking device

Found something suspicious? Don’t smash it or disable it right away. That tracking device is evidence that someone may be stalking you, and law enforcement needs all available information to catch them.

Follow these steps:

1. If it appears to be a popular tracking device, hold your phone near it to see if it registers. On iPhones, tap the notification to view information about its owner

2. Write down any serial numbers and associated phone numbers

3. Create an aluminum foil envelope and wrap the tracker completely inside with no gaps (this blocks signals without alerting the owner that it’s been found)

4. Take the foil-wrapped tracker directly to your local police station

Police departments are becoming increasingly familiar with technology-facilitated stalking and should know how to investigate who placed the device.

The fine line between caution and paranoia

Sometimes that feeling of being watched or followed is just anxiety. Other times, it’s your intuition trying to warn you. How do you tell the difference?

Look for patterns. Has someone shown up unexpectedly at multiple locations? Do certain people seem to know details about places you’ve been that you didn’t share? Have you noticed the same vehicle multiple times in different locations?

Trust your gut, but verify with evidence when possible. Keep a log of strange occurrences, and don’t hesitate to involve law enforcement if the evidence starts piling up.

(As someone who’s talked with many stalking victims over the years, I can tell you that most initially dismissed their concerns as “being paranoid”—only to discover later they were right to worry.)

Beyond tracking: Modern vehicle security concerns

It’s worth noting that modern vehicles themselves collect vast amounts of data about your driving habits, locations, and even conversations if you use voice commands. This information is stored by manufacturers and can sometimes be accessed by third parties.

While this data collection serves legitimate purposes like improving vehicle performance and safety, it also creates privacy concerns. Are you comfortable with your car knowing—and potentially sharing—everywhere you go?

Take time to review your vehicle’s privacy settings in its infotainment system. Many newer models allow you to limit data collection or delete stored information.

Have you noticed how technology makes our lives easier while simultaneously creating new vulnerabilities? It’s the double-edged sword of our connected world.

Staying safe requires awareness, not fear. By understanding the risks and taking simple preventative measures, you can enjoy the freedom of the open road without constantly looking over your shoulder.

Share this information with people you care about. Knowledge is the best protection against these invisible threats.