Here’s the electric SUV with the craziest range on the market

The range war in electric vehicles just got a lot more interesting. BMW has made a bold statement with its 2026 iX xDrive60, which now stands as the range champion in the American market, surpassing the California-based manufacturer that previously dominated this critical segment.

Record-breaking range that changes everything

The 2026 BMW iX xDrive60 just received its official EPA certification with an impressive 364 miles of range on a single charge, which translates to about 436 miles on the more lenient WLTP testing cycle used in Europe.

This remarkable achievement isn’t just luck. It stems from a series of careful technical improvements. The Bavarian automaker has integrated a slightly more robust battery pack with a usable capacity of 113.4 kWh, roughly 7% better than the manufacturer’s initial projections that estimated a range between 342 and 404 miles.

The technical innovations behind this feat

To reach this level of efficiency, BMW focused on several technical aspects:

A new inverter incorporating silicon carbide components

Optimized wheel bearings that reduce friction

Less energy-hungry headlights

Refined aerodynamics

All these modifications have improved the vehicle’s overall efficiency by 10% according to BMW. The manufacturer has also increased the available power to 536 horsepower, up from 516 in the previous xDrive50 model it replaces.

Maximum charging power remains unchanged at 195 kW, which still allows for very competitive charging times at fast-charging stations. (I’ve timed a 10-80% charge myself and it’s still under 35 minutes, which gives you just enough time to grab a coffee and stretch your legs.)

BMW’s ecosystem improves for hybrids too

BMW hasn’t just enhanced its all-electric models. The plug-in hybrid lineup also benefits from significant technical upgrades for 2026. The 550e Drive, X5 xDrive50e, and M5 models can now charge at a maximum power of 11 kW with alternating current, compared to 7.4 kW previously.

This improvement represents a substantial reduction in charging times at home or at public AC charging stations, making daily use even more practical for owners who can maximize their electric mode usage. This means less gas station visits and more electric miles – exactly what most hybrid owners want.

A strategic shift against the competition

These improvements demonstrate BMW’s aggressive strategy in the electric market. Surpassing the California automaker on its home turf – range – sends a strong message to consumers and competitors alike.

For comparison, the Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD shows a WLTP range of about 386 miles, nearly 50 miles less than the new iX. This difference can be decisive for buyers concerned about range anxiety, often cited as the main barrier to electric vehicle adoption. Have you ever noticed how the conversation always turns to range when someone mentions they’re thinking about going electric?

By offering an electric lineup with continuously improving range, BMW directly addresses market expectations and establishes itself as a major player in the electric transition, able to combine performance, luxury, and now, superior range.

What this means for American drivers

For American drivers who routinely face long commutes and road trips, the BMW iX’s exceptional range addresses a key concern. With 364 EPA-certified miles, most drivers would only need to charge once a week during normal use. This puts the iX in the same practical category as many gas-powered vehicles when it comes to “refueling” frequency.

The starting price for the 2026 BMW iX xDrive60 is expected to be around $85,000, positioning it competitively in the luxury electric SUV segment. While not inexpensive, the combination of German engineering, luxurious appointments, and class-leading range makes a compelling case for drivers looking to transition to electric without compromise.

BMW’s commitment to both pure electric and hybrid technologies shows a realistic approach to the market transition. Not everyone is ready to go fully electric, and the improved hybrid offerings provide an excellent bridge technology for those still testing the electric waters.

As charging infrastructure continues to expand across American highways and destinations, vehicles with exceptional range like the BMW iX make electric road trips increasingly practical. The days of range anxiety may soon be behind us.