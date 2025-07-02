Greece’s largest solar park now powers this major highway

Ce que vous devez retenir In a major push toward sustainable transportation infrastructure, the Athens-Patras-Pyrgos highway in Greece has just unveiled the largest solar park system ever installed on a highway in the country.

In a major push toward sustainable transportation infrastructure, the Athens-Patras-Pyrgos highway in Greece has just unveiled the largest solar park system ever installed on a highway in the country. This groundbreaking project represents a significant step forward in making road infrastructure energy-independent and environmentally friendly.

A $10.8 million green investment transforms highway operations

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport recently inaugurated one of the units in this ambitious program, which involves a total investment of approximately $10.8 million. Olympia Odos, the highway concessionaire, has partnered with VINCI Highways and companies AVAX, AKTOR, and GEK TERNA to create this massive solar power network along the highway corridor.

With a total capacity of 10 MWp, this marks the most extensive solar park program on any highway in Greece. The inaugurated unit near Kiato is just one piece of a larger network comprising 19 solar parks installed along the Olympia Odos highway through the regions of Achaia, Corinthia, and Western Attica. The installation cleverly utilizes roadside areas, toll station canopies, and operational center rooftops to maximize solar collection without requiring additional land.

Self-sufficient highway powered entirely by the sun

Energy produced by these solar installations will completely cover the highway’s electrical needs, including lighting, dynamic signage, and tunnel ventilation systems. The final technical adjustments and grid connections are currently underway, with the last units expected to be operational by year-end.

What’s remarkable is how quickly this project came together. The entire initiative was funded and implemented in less than two years under the Olympia Odos Concession Agreement, showcasing how public-private partnerships can mobilize private investments for public infrastructure and accelerate environmental transitions.

“We’re not just witnessing a solar project here—this represents a new model for how highways can function in the 21st century,” said a transportation analyst familiar with the project. “Think about it: a major roadway producing all the energy it needs to operate. That’s game-changing.” (And quite frankly, it’s about time we saw this level of innovation in highway design!)

Beyond solar: A comprehensive carbon reduction strategy

This initiative is part of Olympia Odos’ broader plan to reduce its carbon footprint. Combined with other actions like the widespread use of LED lighting, the highway aims to reduce its direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030. Have you ever considered how much energy a highway consumes just to stay operational 24/7? The numbers are staggering.

Efforts are also focused on supporting the reduction of highway users’ emissions (Scope 3) by encouraging the transition to electric vehicles. A new generation of EV charging stations is already being developed across the network. This program, provided through the concession model, will ensure coverage with 26 fast charging stations per 62 miles by the end of the year, meeting the strictest European standards.

Setting new standards for highway sustainability

With this solar park program, Olympia Odos is becoming a model of sustainable and energy-independent infrastructure, not just by Greek standards but at a European level too. It’s a tangible example of how technology, innovation, and environmental responsibility can coexist in the design and operation of major transportation projects.

The solar-powered highway demonstrates how roads—traditionally seen as major carbon emitters—can be reimagined as part of the solution to our energy challenges. As electric vehicles become more common, having highways that generate clean energy creates a more complete eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.

For drivers traveling this route, the solar installations serve as visible reminders of the transition toward greener infrastructure. And while you might not notice any difference in your driving experience, behind the scenes, every tunnel light, electronic sign, and safety system is now powered by the sun rather than fossil fuels.

This project may well serve as a blueprint for highways across the United States and other countries looking to reduce the environmental impact of their transportation networks while cutting long-term energy costs.