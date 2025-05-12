Great Wall Motors’ ambitious supercar aims to outshine Ferrari SF90

For the past five years, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) – known mostly for SUVs, pickup trucks, and a rather unattractive Beetle clone – has been quietly working on something unexpected: a high-performance supercar designed to take on the world’s best. And they’re not being shy about their ambitions.

According to GWM’s technical director Wu Huixiao, despite having no prior experience in the performance sports car segment, their upcoming creation will be “better than the Ferrari SF90” – which they’ve identified as their main commercial rival. Talk about setting the bar high!

The Ferrari benchmark

GWM’s president Jack Wei was recently spotted driving a Ferrari SF90, which seems to confirm the company’s goal: to surpass the best, not just imitate them. The Ferrari SF90 is no small target – with nearly 1,000 horsepower from its hybrid powertrain, it represents the pinnacle of Italian engineering.

Wu revealed in a recent interview that GWM has acquired the necessary expertise for their ambitious plans by hiring European specialists and engineers with experience in supercar development and Nurburgring testing. This suggests they’re serious about building their new model to meet strict European standards – which would be a first for a Chinese supercar manufacturer.

Development challenges

The road hasn’t been smooth for GWM. The company has faced significant difficulties in producing the carbon fiber chassis, while costs remain a major limiting factor. These challenges have delayed the official unveiling of the model, despite its long development period.

(I’ve seen this pattern before with ambitious automotive projects – the vision often outpaces the practical realities of production. Remember the initial Acura NSX delays?)

Powertrain possibilities

While GWM recently unveiled a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine, it seems unlikely to power their supercar due to its excessive size. More likely is the adoption of a plug-in hybrid system based on a smaller twin-turbo V6, or possibly the 851-horsepower PHEV system used in their Tank 500 Hi4-Z model, which combines a 2.0-liter engine with dual electric motors.

For comparison, Ferrari’s SF90 uses a twin-turbocharged V8 combined with three electric motors for a total output of 986 horsepower – allowing it to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Chinese competitors already in the game

GWM isn’t the only Chinese manufacturer with supercar aspirations. GAC’s Aion division has developed the Hyper SSR electric supercar, while BYD has moved forward with its own supercar, the U9. This signals a broader trend of Chinese automakers moving upmarket into premium performance segments once dominated by European brands.

Have you noticed how quickly Chinese car brands are expanding into new market segments? It wasn’t long ago that Chinese cars were barely on the radar for most American car enthusiasts.

Beyond raw performance

Even if GWM’s final model proves faster or more technologically advanced than the Ferrari SF90, it will lack the prestige and heritage of a Ferrari badge. In the supercar world, where emotion and brand cachet often matter more than raw stats, this presents a significant hurdle for market acceptance in traditional luxury markets like the US and Europe.

But this might matter less in the Chinese market, where domestic companies are steadily gaining ground with electric, innovative, and more affordable models. With China representing the world’s largest automotive market, a homegrown supercar could find plenty of domestic buyers even without international acclaim.

Market impact

If GWM can deliver on its promises, expect their supercar to be priced significantly below the Ferrari SF90’s $520,000+ starting price while offering similar performance figures. This could potentially create a new market segment: ultra-high-performance vehicles at merely high-performance prices.

The automotive world is watching closely. Will GWM deliver a genuine Ferrari rival, or will this join the long list of vaporware supercars that never quite materialized beyond the concept stage? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: the days when European manufacturers could dismiss Chinese automotive ambitions are firmly in the rearview mirror.