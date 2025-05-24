Remember when Scuderia Glickenhaus pulled the plug on their racing program? Well, turns out all that engineering work wasn’t wasted after all. The American boutique manufacturer is about to unleash something special – a road-legal hypercar that carries the DNA of their 007 LMH prototype straight from the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The timing couldn’t be better. James Glickenhaus and his team will unveil this beast at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, giving the automotive world its first taste of what happens when racing technology meets street legality.

From track to street: the 007S is born

Founded back in 2004, Glickenhaus has never been one to follow conventional paths. Their latest creation, dubbed the 007S, takes direct inspiration from the race car that battled it out in endurance racing circles since 2021. The name itself tells the story – it’s the street version of their track-proven 007 LMH machine.

What makes this hypercar truly stand out? Start with the carbon fiber monocoque chassis that forms its backbone. This isn’t just about weight savings (though we’ll get to that). It’s about creating a foundation that can handle the immense forces this machine is capable of generating.

Power that defies logic

Under the hood lies a 3.5-liter V8 twin-turbo engine developed by Pipo Moteurs. The numbers are almost absurd – we’re talking about 1,000 horsepower pushing just 2,800 pounds of carefully engineered carbon and metal. Do the math, and you’re looking at a power-to-weight ratio that borders on the ridiculous.

But here’s where it gets interesting (and slightly terrifying for passengers). Following the blueprint of the iconic McLaren F1, the 007S features a three-seat configuration with the driver positioned centrally and slightly forward. Imagine being behind the wheel of this machine – or better yet, imagine being one of the two brave souls riding shotgun.

Exclusivity meets nostalgia

Glickenhaus isn’t planning a mass production run here. Only 24 units will ever see the light of day – a direct nod to the 24-hour endurance race that inspired this project. It’s the kind of numerical poetry that only true racing enthusiasts can appreciate.

The price tag? Well, prepare yourself for a number that might make your mortgage look reasonable. We’re looking at approximately $2.7 million per unit. Yes, that’s million with an ‘M’. But consider what you’re getting – essentially a Le Mans race car that you can legally drive to your local coffee shop (assuming you don’t mind the stares).

Racing pedigree meets road reality

What sets the 007S apart from other hypercars isn’t just its performance numbers or limited production. It’s the authentic racing heritage baked into every component. This isn’t a marketing gimmick or a styling exercise – it’s actual Le Mans technology adapted for public roads.

The company has already released a series of images and videos, including footage of road testing that gives us a glimpse of what this machine can do outside the controlled environment of a race track. Watching it navigate regular streets feels almost surreal – like seeing a Formula 1 car stuck in traffic.

The future of boutique hypercars

While Glickenhaus hasn’t revealed all the performance details yet, the 007S represents something unique in today’s hypercar landscape. It’s not trying to be the fastest or the most luxurious. Instead, it’s offering something perhaps more valuable – authenticity.

In an era where many supercars feel disconnected from their racing roots, the 007S promises a direct line to the track. Every aerodynamic element, every suspension component, every detail of the drivetrain carries the lessons learned from actual competition at the highest level of endurance racing.

For the 24 lucky individuals who will own one of these machines, they’re not just buying a car – they’re acquiring a piece of racing history that happens to come with license plates.