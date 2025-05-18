French automaker unveils powerful new dual-fuel engine with 164 horsepower

The automotive world is witnessing a fascinating evolution in engine technology, as French engineers push forward with their latest dual-fuel powertrain. This isn’t just another incremental update – we’re looking at a completely new 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 164 horsepower and an impressive 184 lb-ft of torque.

What makes this engine special? It belongs to the Flex fuel family, developed by HORSE, a Brazilian entity that enjoys backing from the French automotive giant behind brands like Renault and Dacia. The green light for production has been given, and this powertrain is set to find its way into various models across both marques.

Dual-fuel capability changes the game

The H13 engine operates on both gasoline and ethanol, switching seamlessly between the two fuel types. When running on regular gasoline, it produces 164 horsepower. Switch to ethanol, and the power bumps up slightly to 167 horsepower. (Interesting how ethanol can actually boost performance, right?)

The torque figure remains constant at 184 lb-ft at 1,600 RPM, regardless of which fuel you’re using. This consistency means drivers won’t experience dramatic changes in driving characteristics when switching between fuels.

Advanced injection technology

The engineering team didn’t cut corners with the fuel delivery system. The direct injection setup has been specially developed for ethanol use, featuring six-hole injectors that operate at 200 bar pressure. This level of precision ensures optimal fuel mixing and combustion efficiency.

Think about it – designing an injection system that works equally well with both gasoline and ethanol isn’t trivial. Ethanol has different chemical properties and requires specific considerations for storage, delivery, and combustion.

Global market strategy

The new dual-fuel HR13 engine is earmarked for multiple markets, including Latin America, Asia, and Africa. These regions often have better ethanol infrastructure, making flex-fuel engines more practical for everyday drivers.

But here’s where things get interesting – there’s talk of bringing this technology to Europe, possibly with some modifications and a hybrid system integrated. Could we see this crossing the Atlantic to North American markets? The infrastructure here would support it, especially given our existing E85 network.

Massive production investment

This isn’t a small-scale experiment. The investment for manufacturing this new thermal engine reaches approximately $110 million. With planned production exceeding 600,000 units annually, we’re talking about a serious commitment to dual-fuel technology.

Such volume suggests confidence in market demand. It also points to economies of scale that could make this technology more accessible across different vehicle segments.

Why dual-fuel matters now

You might wonder why automakers are investing in dual-fuel engines when everyone seems focused on electric vehicles. The answer lies in market realities and infrastructure limitations.

In many markets, ethanol availability provides a lower-carbon alternative to traditional gasoline without requiring massive infrastructure changes. Brazil, for instance, has decades of experience with ethanol-fueled vehicles, making it a natural testing ground for advanced flex-fuel technology.

The 1.3-liter displacement strikes a balance between performance and efficiency. Modern turbocharging allows smaller engines to deliver power that was once reserved for larger naturally aspirated units, while maintaining better fuel economy.

Technical specifications matter

Let’s break down what makes this engine noteworthy:

The turbocharged configuration helps extract maximum power from the relatively small displacement. Combined with direct injection, this setup delivers both performance and efficiency.

The ability to run on different fuel types without hardware changes represents sophisticated engine management. The ECU continuously monitors fuel composition and adjusts parameters like injection timing, ignition timing, and boost pressure accordingly.

Peak torque delivery at just 1,600 RPM means strong low-end performance – the kind that makes daily driving more enjoyable and reduces the need for frequent gear changes.

Looking ahead

This development signals that internal combustion engines still have room for evolution. While electric vehicles dominate headlines, technologies like advanced dual-fuel systems offer immediate environmental benefits in markets where charging infrastructure remains limited.

The successful deployment of this engine across multiple continents could influence other manufacturers to revisit their own flex-fuel strategies. Competition often drives innovation, and seeing one major automaker commit heavily to dual-fuel technology might inspire others to follow suit.

For consumers, the promise of fuel flexibility without sacrificing performance presents an appealing proposition. Whether this technology eventually reaches North American showrooms remains to be seen, but the foundation being laid overseas could pave the way for future introductions here.