Franco Colapinto steps up as Alpine F1’s new driver amid team leadership shake-up

The Alpine Formula 1 team has been through quite a storm these past few days. In less than 24 hours, the French outfit announced both a leadership change and a driver swap that’s set to reshape their season. Franco Colapinto will replace Jack Doohan starting at the upcoming Imola Grand Prix, marking a dramatic mid-season shift in the team’s driver lineup.

What many had whispered about in the paddock is now official: Colapinto will take the wheel alongside Pierre Gasly for the next five races. This move comes after Doohan’s challenging start to the season, where the rookie struggled to match his teammate’s pace and failed to score points in the opening six rounds.

From reserve to racing seat

The Argentine driver joined Alpine as a reserve driver earlier this year, a move orchestrated by Flavio Briatore who spotted Colapinto’s talent during his nine-race stint with Williams last season. Even with the driver lineup seemingly locked in – with Doohan selected as Gasly’s teammate last summer – industry insiders knew changes might be brewing.

Doohan’s F1 debut hasn’t gone as planned. Under intense pressure from day one, the Australian has consistently lagged behind his more experienced teammate (expected for a rookie, to be fair). Adding to his performance issues was a strange accident during practice at the Japanese GP when he kept DRS open through a corner, plus reported tensions with team personnel in Miami.

After evaluating six races worth of data, Alpine management decided it was time for a change. The switch is officially temporary – covering the next five grands prix – after which Colapinto must prove his performance exceeds what Doohan delivered. A fresh evaluation will take place before the British Grand Prix.

Management speaks out

“After analyzing the first races of the season, we’ve decided that Franco will compete alongside Pierre for the next five races,” stated Flavio Briatore, now serving as the team’s executive advisor.

“With competition being so tight this year and having a competitive car that the team has improved over the past 12 months, we believe rotating our lineup is necessary.”

“We also know the 2026 season will be significant for the team, and it’s right to fully and fairly evaluate drivers this season to maximize our goals for next year,” he added.

The driver change wasn’t the only revolution at Alpine in recent hours. Tuesday night brought news of Oliver Oakes’ resignation as team principal, a position he had held since last year. The timing suggests Oakes might not have agreed with the decision to switch drivers.

Going forward, Briatore will step in as interim team principal, creating the fascinating visual of Flavio back in this role for the first time since the Renault days.

The drivers’ perspective

Colapinto, after watching from the sidelines during the first six races, now steps up to a race seat where he can continue developing in F1. The five races guaranteed in this position should be just a formality for a driver widely regarded as one of the most charismatic and fastest talents in recent years.

“First, I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to compete in the next five races,” Colapinto stated. “I’ll work hard with the team to prepare for the upcoming race in Imola and the triple-header that follows, which will surely be intense and challenging for everyone.”

“I’ve stayed fit and as prepared as possible thanks to the team’s support testing program and the simulator at Enstone. I’ll do everything I can to get up to speed quickly and give my all to achieve the best possible results alongside Pierre,” he added.

Meanwhile, Doohan, who remains with Alpine now as reserve driver, shared: “I’m very proud to have achieved one of my lifelong ambitions of becoming a professional Formula 1 driver, and I’ll always be grateful to the team for helping me achieve this dream.”

“Obviously this latest chapter has been tough because as a professional driver, competing is normal. That said, I appreciate the team’s trust and commitment. We have goals to achieve long-term in the team, and I’ll keep making maximum effort to help achieve them. For now, it’s about staying focused, continuing to work hard, and watching these next five Grands Prix with interest while still pursuing my own goals,” he added.

(Have you noticed how F1 teams rarely hesitate to make mid-season changes when results don’t come? It’s one of those sports where patience runs out faster than fuel on the last lap!)

With these dramatic changes both in the cockpit and behind the scenes, all eyes will be on Alpine when the F1 circus arrives at Imola. Will the Argentine sensation deliver the results the French team is hoping for? And will Briatore’s direct leadership shake things up for the better? The answers await as the European leg of the F1 season kicks into high gear.