Fourmaux shines at WRC Greece rally: Best performance yet on challenging terrain

Adrien Fourmaux secured his second podium finish with Hyundai Motorsport at the EKO Acropolis Rally, marking his best result ever in the Greek event. The French driver’s performance in the challenging “Rally of the Gods” showcased both his growing skill and resilience against difficult conditions.

The rally, known for its punishing terrain, lived up to its reputation this year with extreme heat and rocky roads that tested both drivers and vehicles to their limits. Fourmaux started strong, taking a protagonist role during the first leg of the competition, but like many competitors, fell victim to tire punctures that plagued the event.

Battling through Greece’s toughest terrain

“This was one of the most difficult EKO Acropolis Rallies I’ve ever competed in,” Fourmaux stated after stepping down from the podium. “The temperatures were incredibly high and the terrain was extremely challenging with countless rocks. We saw many punctured tires throughout the rally, but we managed to minimize damage to our own.”

The Greek rally, often called the “Rally of the Gods,” lived up to its fearsome reputation this year. Temperatures soared as drivers navigated some of the most unforgiving stages in the WRC calendar. (Anyone who’s ever driven on a rocky dirt road in 100°F heat can imagine the stress on both car and driver—multiply that by racing speeds!)

From Ford to Hyundai: A successful transition

This podium finish carries special significance as it comes during Fourmaux’s first season with Hyundai Motorsport after transferring from M-Sport this year. The third-place result represents not just his second podium with the Korean manufacturer, but also his strongest showing ever at the Greek event.

“I’m happy to finish on the podium,” the Frenchman continued. “We were fighting for second place, but after the problem we faced, we couldn’t win that battle. Securing third place was really important for us, and we managed to do it, so I’m satisfied with the rally overall.”

Mid-season standings

At the halfway point of the season, Fourmaux and his co-driver Alexandre Coria currently hold seventh position in the championship standings with 61 points. The duo’s consistent performance has been a bright spot for Hyundai as they continue to develop their partnership.

The WRC calendar continues to challenge drivers with unique terrains across the globe, but the Greek rally stands out for its combination of heat, dust, and rocky surfaces that have earned it legendary status among rally fans. For Fourmaux, conquering these conditions represents a significant milestone in his evolving career.

Have you ever watched the Acropolis Rally? It’s one of those events where finishing alone is considered an achievement—the fact that Fourmaux fought for a podium position speaks volumes about his growth as a driver.

With half the season still ahead, the French driver has positioned himself as one to watch as the championship moves to its next destinations. His adaptation to the Hyundai i20 continues to improve with each event, suggesting we might see more podium finishes before the year concludes.