Formula 1 testing in Barcelona for 2026 will be off-limits to fans

In a move that has left many racing fans disappointed, Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya will host the first Formula 1 preseason tests for the revolutionary 2026 cars – but unlike previous years, these sessions will be completely closed to the public and won't be televised.

The decision to run closed-door tests in Barcelona likely stems from teams’ desires to maintain privacy during what will be a highly experimental phase with the new cars.

The controversial DRS system will be eliminated in favor of active aerodynamics, and perhaps most significantly, power units will deliver equal energy from electrical and thermal sources – a change that has attracted new manufacturers to the sport.

The announcement comes as F1 prepares for one of its most significant regulatory overhauls in recent history. The 2026 season will introduce dramatically different cars designed to reshape the competitive landscape of the sport.

Extended testing schedule reflects major technical changes

Given the magnitude of the upcoming changes, teams will receive substantially more testing time compared to recent years. The current three-day format (just 1.5 days per driver) has been a frequent source of frustration, especially for drivers switching teams who need more time to adapt.

Barcelona will host a full five-day testing session from January 26-30, 2026 – much earlier than traditional preseason schedules. This extended Barcelona test will provide teams with their first real opportunity to evaluate the radically new machines.

Following the Barcelona sessions, teams will travel to Bahrain for two additional testing periods: February 11-13 and February 18-20. Unlike the Barcelona tests, these Bahrain sessions are expected to be open to fans and media coverage.

Why keep Barcelona testing private?

The decision to run closed-door tests in Barcelona likely stems from teams’ desires to maintain privacy during what will be a highly experimental phase with the new cars. With significant technical challenges expected, manufacturers may prefer to work through initial reliability issues away from prying eyes and cameras.

The 2026 regulations represent a complete rethinking of Formula 1 cars. The new vehicles will be shorter, narrower, and lighter than current models. The controversial DRS system will be eliminated in favor of active aerodynamics, and perhaps most significantly, power units will deliver equal energy from electrical and thermal sources – a change that has attracted new manufacturers to the sport.

New era attracts fresh competition

This technical revolution has sparked renewed interest from major automotive brands. Audi will enter as an official team (building on Sauber’s foundation), Ford returns as Red Bull‘s engine partner, and Cadillac is set to join as an official team.

For teams currently trailing the front-runners, 2026 represents a golden opportunity to reset the competitive order. Both Fernando Alonso‘s Aston Martin and Carlos Sainz’s Williams will be hoping the new regulations shuffle the pecking order.

There’s already buzz surrounding Aston Martin’s prospects, as legendary designer Adrian Newey has begun work on their 2026 challenger. (His track record for mastering regulation changes is pretty much unmatched in F1 history.)

Looking ahead to the 2026 season

The 2026 Formula 1 season is scheduled to begin on March 8 at Australia’s Melbourne Circuit. The calendar will feature 24 races, including two Spanish events – Barcelona on June 14 and the highly anticipated new Madrid race on September 13.

While McLaren currently leads the championship battle, the big question remains: how will the 2026 rules reset affect the competitive landscape? The answer will begin to take shape during those closed-door Barcelona tests, even if fans won’t get to witness the first steps of this new Formula 1 era firsthand.