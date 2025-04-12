Formula 1 says goodbye to V10 engine return hopes

The passionate roar of V10 engines won’t be making a comeback to Formula 1 circuits anytime soon. Despite generating excitement among fans and drivers alike, the potential return of these iconic power units has been firmly shut down following a recent meeting in Bahrain.

A few months ago, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem raised the possibility of bringing back V10 engines to the pinnacle of motorsport. This suggestion sparked enthusiasm from many corners of the racing world, with both drivers and fans expressing nostalgia for the distinctive sound of these powerful motors. But reality has set in—the beautiful soundtrack of the past will remain just that: a memory.

Why the V10 dream is over

The world’s premier racing category is preparing to enter a new regulatory era, with completely redesigned single-seaters arriving in 2026. These cars will continue to use V6 turbo hybrid powertrains—similar to those introduced in 2014—but with a significant twist: electric support will account for half of the total power output.

These upcoming regulations were the major catalyst for manufacturers like Honda and Audi to commit to the F1 grid from 2026 onward. Unsurprisingly, these companies have firmly opposed any reintroduction of naturally aspirated V10 engines to the championship. Mercedes, which has dominated the V6 era, also rejected the idea, fearing that such a dramatic change in direction would harm the sport.

The current plan extends the V6 Turbo hybrid engine regulations through 2031, though changes could have been made if all engine suppliers agreed. The FIA reportedly considered making a switch around 2028, but this won’t happen now given the strong opposition from at least three manufacturers to returning to V10 power.

This outcome was fairly predictable. Despite the importance of fan opinion, car manufacturers must prioritize industry trends—and in this respect, V10 engines simply don’t align with current automotive realities. (Remember when everyone thought electric vehicles were just a passing trend? That ship has sailed!) Combining V10s with electric components would significantly increase costs and add weight to the cars.

What’s the future power direction for F1?

Following the meeting, the FIA made its position clear in an official statement: electrification will be part of any future regulations. Similarly, sustainable fuel will continue to be used, with this aspect being strengthened from 2026 onward. The meeting also agreed on adjustments to financial regulations to reduce costs associated with power units.

The well-attended meeting included representatives from all engine manufacturers that will be on track next season: Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Audi, and Ford (which will begin its partnership with Red Bull), as well as General Motors/Cadillac, set to join as the eleventh team next year.

While the FIA statement confirmed full commitment to the 2026 rules—which have attracted more manufacturers to Formula 1 and are expected to produce exciting races—discussions about future technical regulations will continue at a later date.

Major power unit changes coming for 2026

The 2026 season will see the largest number of engine supplier changes in recent years. In addition to new players like Audi and Ford entering the scene, Renault will exit the sport, leaving Alpine as a Mercedes customer team.

Among the most notable changes is Red Bull (and its subsidiary, Racing Bulls) switching to Ford power units, one of the championship’s biggest developments. Meanwhile, Aston Martin will become Honda’s customer team (reuniting Fernando Alonso with the Japanese manufacturer), Cadillac joins F1 with Ferrari power, and Audi enters as an official team.

Mercedes has dominated the V6 hybrid era of Formula 1, winning every drivers’ and constructors’ championship from 2014 to 2020… plus the constructors’ title in 2021. Since then, Red Bull and Honda have been unstoppable, but rumors suggest Mercedes might reclaim its position as the power unit to beat starting next year.

The grid’s newest addition, Team Cadillac, will use a Ferrari engine for its F1 debut, with plans to develop its own power unit by 2028. A regulatory change would have altered the American company’s strategy as well.

F1 teams and their power units from 2026

McLaren (Mercedes)

Ferrari

Mercedes

Red Bull (Ford)

Racing Bulls (Ford)

Williams (Mercedes)

Aston Martin (Honda)

Haas (Ferrari)

Alpine (Mercedes)

Audi

Cadillac (Ferrari)

Have you ever wondered what F1 would sound like with those screaming V10s back on track? For now, you’ll have to rely on classic race footage—or track days featuring vintage F1 machines—to experience that spine-tingling sound. The sport moves forward with its hybrid future, balancing performance with sustainability in ways that make sense for both racing and road car technology.