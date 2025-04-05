Formula 1 Japanese GP: McLaren dominates final practice session amid track disruptions

The final practice session for the third round of this year’s Formula 1 World Championship at Suzuka Circuit was marked by McLaren‘s impressive performance and unexpected interruptions that limited running time for all teams.

What should have been a full hour of crucial track time ahead of qualifying turned into just 50 minutes of actual running. Teams had their programs cut short by two red flag incidents—continuing a pattern we’ve already seen during Friday’s practice sessions.

Red flags and track fires disrupt practice

Just 8 minutes into the session, officials displayed the first red flag—mirroring what happened twice during Friday’s FP2. The cause? A small grass fire adjacent to the racing surface. This wasn’t a random occurrence but followed the exact same pattern as previous incidents.

The culprit this time was Gabriel Bortoleto in his Kick Sauber, who went off track but managed to maintain control of his car. The incident may have seemed minor, but safety protocols required immediate action to extinguish the trackside fire before running could resume.

McLaren locks out the top spots

When cars were actually able to lap the iconic Japanese circuit, McLaren showed dominant form by completing a clean sweep of all three practice sessions. The papaya team secured the top two positions with Lando Norris setting the fastest time, followed closely by teammate Oscar Piastri in second.

This 1-2 finish for McLaren suggests they’ve found an excellent setup for Suzuka’s unique combination of high-speed corners and technical sections. The team’s pace throughout all practice sessions has established them as firm favorites heading into qualifying.

Mercedes shows promising pace

Not far behind the McLaren duo was George Russell in his Mercedes, showing that the Silver Arrows have made real progress with their car. Russell’s pace indicates Mercedes might be in the mix for front-row positions when qualifying begins.

Further down the timesheet, both Ferrari drivers positioned themselves around Max Verstappen‘s Red Bull. This tight grouping of the top teams hints at what could be an intensely competitive qualifying session.

The fact that Verstappen—who has dominated much of the early season—finds himself surrounded by Ferrari cars rather than at the front is a notable shift in the competitive order. Have Red Bull’s rivals finally found the pace to challenge consistently? (Or is Verstappen keeping something in reserve for when it really counts?)

What to expect in qualifying

With limited practice time due to the red flag interruptions, teams have had less opportunity to fine-tune their qualifying setups. This could lead to some surprises when the grid positions are decided.

McLaren enters as the team to beat based on practice pace, but Formula 1 fans know all too well that practice times don’t always translate directly to qualifying performance. Teams often run different engine modes and fuel loads during practice, masking their true pace.

The narrowing gap between the top teams suggests we might see a real fight for pole position. Will McLaren convert their practice advantage into a front-row lockout? Can Verstappen pull out his typical qualifying magic? Or might Ferrari or Mercedes spring a surprise?

Track conditions and strategy

Suzuka presents unique challenges with its flowing, high-speed layout that puts enormous stress on tires. Getting the perfect warm-up for a qualifying lap will be critical, especially if temperatures change from practice conditions.

Teams will need to carefully plan their qualifying strategy—deciding when to send their drivers out to avoid traffic while ensuring optimal tire temperatures. With the field appearing closer than at previous races this season, timing could make the difference between pole position and a second-row start.

Have you noticed how Suzuka always seems to produce thrilling qualifying sessions? The track’s technical nature rewards driver skill and bravery, making it a true driver’s circuit where talent can overcome machinery disadvantages.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race

While qualifying will set the stage, Sunday’s Grand Prix is where points are awarded. The practice sessions have given us glimpses of race pace, with McLaren looking formidable over longer runs as well.

Track position is valuable at Suzuka, where overtaking opportunities exist but require commitment and precision. The first-corner complex and the hairpin provide the best chances for passing, making a strong qualifying position all the more valuable.

Weather forecasts remain a factor worth monitoring, as rain at Suzuka has historically produced memorable and unpredictable races.

Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix begins at 3:00 PM local time (2:00 AM Eastern Time), with live coverage available on major sports networks and streaming platforms.