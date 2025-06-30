Ford Puma Gen-E: The new compact electric SUV that’s a joy to drive and live with

Ce que vous devez retenir It actually raises the level of driving pleasure offered by all versions of the popular Puma to date with unique adjustments for this version, providing characteristics reminiscent of the top-performing ST edition without compromising comfort.

A game-changer in the compact electric SUV segment

The Ford Puma Gen-E features cutting-edge electric drive technology, anxiety-free range, sporty character, and excellent space utilization aimed at reshaping expectations in the compact electric SUV category. The newest member of Ford’s electric vehicle family delivers everything potential buyers in this segment are looking for, with some of the best acquisition terms on the market.

Buyers can immediately acquire the Puma Gen-E through Ford’s official dealer network across the country starting at $31,250, without factoring in potential federal tax incentives or state rebates that could lower the price even further.

Attractive financing and leasing options

Ford Financial Services offers additional benefits and terms for easy acquisition of the new Puma Gen-E, with competitive financing programs featuring low interest rates of 3.99%, minimum down payments from $6,250, and maximum financing periods of up to 84 months.

Alternatively, the new Puma Gen-E can be acquired through Ford’s advantageous leasing programs with monthly payments as low as $250 (I’ve been eyeing these numbers myself, and they’re pretty tempting for anyone looking to go electric without breaking the bank).

Like other Ford passenger models, the new Puma Gen-E is covered by Ford’s 8-year factory warranty, which is fully transferable to the next owner, providing peace of mind and security for trouble-free miles.

Impressive battery performance and charging capabilities

The brand-new, all-electric Puma Gen-E comes exclusively with a 43.6 kWh usable capacity battery pack. Charging is remarkably quick, requiring just 23 minutes to charge from 10-80% at a fast charger (100 kW).

Thanks to advanced technologies including one-pedal driving mode and two-stage regenerative braking, Ford’s electric compact crossover manages to consume just 47.3 kWh per 100 miles and ensures a range of 234 miles. In urban driving conditions, this range can easily exceed 300 miles (325 to be exact).

True Ford driving dynamics

Beyond its careful economic profile, the new Puma Gen-E is a genuine Ford at heart. It actually raises the level of driving pleasure offered by all versions of the popular Puma to date with unique adjustments for this version, providing characteristics reminiscent of the top-performing ST edition without compromising comfort.

The new Ford Puma Gen-E also excels with the unrivaled space offered by its quality and richly equipped cabin, both for passengers and luggage. The latter has the top capacity in its class with 18.5 cubic feet (including the 5.1 cubic foot MegaBox), with a rectangular and fully usable shape. At the same time, there’s storage space under the front hood (frunk) reaching 1.5 cubic feet, easily accommodating charging cables.

Digital interior that redefines the driving experience

The new Ford Puma Gen-E gives a new dimension to the concept of digital interiors, featuring an impressive and functional 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a large, user-friendly 12-inch central touchscreen

With its blend of electric efficiency, practical space, and engaging driving dynamics, the Ford Puma Gen-E makes a strong case for itself in the growing compact electric SUV market. It maintains the fun-to-drive character Ford is known for while embracing an all-electric future that doesn’t sacrifice utility or affordability.