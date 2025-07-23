Ford Puma Gen-E hits the market with 3.99% interest rate and 8-year warranty

Ce que vous devez retenir Eight-year warranty provides peace of mindAs with other Ford passenger models, the new Puma Gen-E is covered by an 8-year Ford Protect factory warranty, which is fully transferable to the next owner, thus offering everyone peace of mind and security for trouble-free miles.

Ford is making waves in the electric vehicle market with its newest addition to the lineup. The all-electric Ford Puma Gen-E combines the comprehensive character and rich driving talent that Ford enthusiasts have come to expect, while offering attractive ownership costs and flexible purchase options.

The new Puma Gen-E features cutting-edge electric drive technology, stress-free range, sporty character, and excellent space utilization, setting new standards in the compact electric SUV segment. At the same time, it delivers everything potential buyers in this category are looking for, with the best acquisition terms.

Attractive financing and leasing options

Ford is offering the Puma Gen-E at a starting price of $29,990 in the US market, with additional federal tax incentives potentially bringing the effective price down even further. (I’ve always found it fascinating how these incentives can make electric vehicles suddenly much more accessible!)

Through Ford Finance, the company is providing additional benefits and terms for easy acquisition of the new Puma Gen-E, including competitive financing programs with a low interest rate of 3.99%, minimal down payments from $5,990, and maximum financing duration of up to 84 months.

Alternatively, the new Puma Gen-E can be acquired through the premium leasing programs offered by Ford Lease, with a monthly payment of just $250.

Eight-year warranty provides peace of mind

As with other Ford passenger models, the new Puma Gen-E is covered by an 8-year Ford Protect factory warranty, which is fully transferable to the next owner, thus offering everyone peace of mind and security for trouble-free miles.

Impressive electric performance

The brand-new, fully electric Puma Gen-E comes exclusively with one battery pack option with a usable capacity of 43.6 kWh. Charging is extremely fast, taking just 23 minutes to go from 10-80% on a fast charger (100 kW).

Thanks to advanced technologies that include one-pedal driving mode and two-stage regenerative braking, Ford’s electric compact crossover manages to consume just 13.1 kWh/100 miles and ensure a range of 234 miles. In urban driving conditions, this range can easily exceed 300 miles (325 to be exact).

True Ford driving dynamics

Beyond its careful economic profile, the new Puma Gen-E is a true Ford. In fact, it manages to elevate the driving pleasure offered by all versions of the popular Puma with unique settings for this version, providing characteristics reminiscent of the top-performing ST version, without compromising on comfort.

The new Ford Puma Gen-E also excels with the unrivaled space offered by its high-quality and richly equipped cabin, both for passengers and luggage. The latter has the top capacity in its class with 18.5 cubic feet (including the 5.1 cubic feet GigaBox), rectangular and fully usable shape. At the same time, there is also storage space under the front hood (frunk) that reaches 1.5 cubic feet and comfortably fits the charging cables.

Digital interior redefines the driving experience

Additionally, the new Ford Puma Gen-E gives a new dimension to the concept of digital interior, featuring an impressive and functional 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a large, user-friendly 12-inch central touchscreen displaying the SYNC 4 system. It also offers hidden ambient lighting for a unique driving experience at night, as well as the advanced B&O sound system.

With its blend of electric efficiency, driving dynamics, and practical features, the Ford Puma Gen-E is positioning itself as a compelling option in the growing electric compact SUV market.