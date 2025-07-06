Ford E-Transit Custom unveils revolutionary all-wheel drive system for 2026

Ce que vous devez retenir Dual-motor technology brings superior tractionFord engineers have developed a sophisticated AWD system for the E-Transit Custom by evolving the existing rear-wheel drive layout and adding a separate high-power electric unit for the front wheels.

The commercial vehicle sector is about to witness a major leap forward as Ford Pro expands its electric van lineup with an impressive new capability. The E-Transit Custom will soon be available with an advanced all-wheel drive (AWD) system that promises to transform how business owners operate in challenging environments.

Set to hit US dealerships in spring 2026, this new AWD variant targets professionals who regularly face difficult terrain or adverse weather conditions. Think construction crews navigating muddy job sites, delivery services operating in snowy mountain regions, or outdoor enthusiasts seeking reliable transportation for weekend adventures.

Dual-motor technology brings superior traction

Ford engineers have developed a sophisticated AWD system for the E-Transit Custom by evolving the existing rear-wheel drive layout and adding a separate high-power electric unit for the front wheels. This dual-motor configuration delivers optimal torque to all four wheels, maximizing both traction and capability on steep surfaces.

The advanced system is designed to ensure improved dynamic behavior even in extremely slippery conditions like ice or mud – a feature that could prove invaluable for businesses that can’t afford downtime during winter months or in remote locations.

What makes this setup stand out is how the two independent drive units work together to provide seamless power distribution exactly where it’s needed most. (I’ve seen similar systems in action, and the difference in handling is night and day compared to single-motor setups.)

Versatility meets electric efficiency

The AWD E-Transit Custom will be offered in various configurations, including a robust model line named “Trail” – aimed at users who need extra durability along with the all-wheel drive capability.

Ford is positioning this vehicle as a one-ton electric van that doesn’t compromise on utility while offering the benefits of electric propulsion. For American businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing performance, this development represents a significant step forward.

Have you ever been stuck with a delivery van that couldn’t make it up a slippery driveway or through a muddy construction site? This technology aims to make those frustrating moments a thing of the past.

Beyond the van: E-Tourneo Custom goes AWD too

It’s worth noting that the all-wheel drive E-Transit Custom will debut alongside an AWD version of the all-electric multipurpose E-Tourneo Custom. This parallel launch shows Ford’s commitment to electrifying its entire commercial vehicle range with practical innovations that address real-world needs.

Full technical specifications and pricing details for both models will be announced closer to the launch date. Based on current market trends, we can expect the AWD variants to carry a premium of approximately $5,000-7,000 over their rear-wheel drive counterparts, with range figures likely adjusted to account for the additional power requirements.

For businesses already planning fleet updates for 2026, this announcement provides a compelling reason to consider waiting for these more capable electric options from Ford Pro.