First teaser of the Lamborghini Fenomeno revealed: The most powerful bull ever

The Italian automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese has just released the first teaser image of its new, breathtaking creation. Named Fenomeno, this limited-edition model truly lives up to its name – which means “phenomenon” in Italian – as it’s set to become the most powerful car Lamborghini has ever built.

The story began last week when reports identified that Lamborghini had filed for the “Fenomeno” trademark three months ago (a process completing on July 15). Now, we have our first glimpse of this mysterious machine.

For now, the Fenomeno remains hidden under a sheet, with its full reveal scheduled for August at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week. The venue choice follows Lamborghini’s tradition of unveiling its most exclusive models there – last year’s Temarario and the earlier Lanzador concept both made their debuts at this California automotive gathering.

According to the manufacturer, the Fenomeno “will map the future of Lamborghini super sports cars, celebrating both the brand’s identity and vision.” The trademark filing reportedly features the Fenomeno name with bull horns protruding from the first and last letters – a fitting touch for the Italian bull brand.

While official details remain scarce, industry experts believe the Fenomeno will be a special edition based on the Lamborghini Revuelto platform. This follows Lamborghini’s pattern of creating limited models from their flagship vehicles, as they previously did with the Aventador, which spawned the Sian, Countach, and Centenario special editions.

The current Revuelto already boasts an impressive 1,001 horsepower from its combination of a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors. The big question now is just how much more power the engineering team at Sant’Agata has managed to extract for the Fenomeno.

The name alone – “phenomenon” – creates sky-high expectations for what might be the ultimate expression of Lamborghini’s hybrid supercar technology. (And let’s be honest, any car pushing beyond 1,000 horsepower deserves such a dramatic name!)

How much will this ultra-exclusive model cost? While pricing hasn’t been announced, it’s safe to assume the Fenomeno will command a significant premium over the standard Revuelto’s approximately $500,000 starting price in the US market.

With the full reveal just weeks away, supercar enthusiasts across America are eagerly awaiting more details on what might be the most extreme Lamborghini ever created. Will it push past the 1,100 horsepower mark? What unique design elements will it feature? All will be revealed when the covers come off in August.