First teaser image of the new Porsche 963 hypercar revealed

The Stuttgart-based automaker has just unveiled the first concept for its new road-going hypercar, the 963. This remarkable machine pays homage to the legendary Le Mans 917, exactly fifty years after its iconic predecessor made history.

Porsche has been competing in endurance racing and the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the race version of the 963 Hypercar since 2023. This mid-engine racing machine features a turbocharged V8 engine paired with a hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 700 horsepower.

Racing success drives road car development

While the Porsche 963 Hypercar has claimed victories in both FIA WEC and IMSA championships in the United States, an outright win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans has so far eluded the team. That said, the car has proven its worth by winning the 24 Hours of Daytona two years in a row and remains undefeated in the first three races of the 2025 IMSA championship.

This represents a fresh chapter in Porsche’s long tradition of racing prototype victories, which dates back to the iconic 917 from 1968. This June, as Porsche attempts to add another Le Mans victory to its impressive tally of 19 wins, the German manufacturer will likely unveil a road-legal homologated version of its race car.

A heritage of road-going racers

Until now, Porsche hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of such a model, although the teaser image comes with a video dedicated to the only road-homologated 917 ever made. That unique creation was built in 1975 for Count Teofilo Guiscardo Rossi di Montelera (from the Martini & Rossi family). The connection, fifty years later, couldn’t be more clear.

Count Rossi was a wealthy, eccentric speed enthusiast whose interests included offshore racing, luge, and of course, Porsche cars. His unwavering support for the Porsche factory team was so significant that when he ordered a 917 for the road, the company simply couldn’t refuse.

When the racing career of that 917—bearing chassis number 030—came to an end, the car was sent back to the Porsche factory to be transformed into a personal “road rocket” for Count Rossi, featuring a 5-liter flat-12 engine.

To meet legal requirements for road use, the car was equipped with mufflers, rearview mirrors, turn signals, and a horn. The seats, which already existed due to Le Mans regulations, were covered in Hermès leather, and the roof was upholstered in suede.

Not the first road-going Le Mans prototype

This wouldn’t be the first time Porsche has toyed with the idea of turning a cutting-edge Le Mans race car into a road-going hypercar. In 2017, they unveiled the 919 Street Concept—a road version of the triple Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid, with 1,000 horsepower. Ultimately, they decided it was too extreme for drivers without racing licenses.

There have also been road-homologated versions of the iconic Porsche 956, 962, and 911 GT1.

What to expect from the 963 road car

Exact details about what to expect from a road-going Porsche 963 remain under wraps, but all signs point to it being even more faithful to the racing version than the 919 Street Concept was. It will likely retain the massive rear wing and the characteristic “shark fin” on the bodywork.

Looking at the racing version’s specs, we can make some educated guesses about what might power this street-legal monster. The race car uses a 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 derived from the engine that powered the 918 Spyder hypercar, combined with a standardized hybrid system. For the road car, Porsche might unlock even more power—perhaps pushing beyond 800 horsepower.

Knowing Porsche and the Penske team that manages the racing program, this will undoubtedly be an extremely fast machine that will break several track records. And the price tag? Let’s just say you might need to sell your house (and maybe your neighbor’s too).

The 963 road car would join an elite group of Le Mans-inspired hypercars like the Mercedes-AMG One and the Aston Martin Valkyrie, both of which carry price tags north of $2.5 million. The Porsche will likely fall somewhere in this range—making it one of the most exclusive and sought-after vehicles in the world.

(I still remember watching those iconic 917s race at Le Mans in old footage—the sound alone was worth the price of admission. This new 963 road car might just be the closest thing we’ll get to experiencing that magic on public roads.)

Would you want to drive a race car on public roads? The 963 might give you that chance—if your bank account is ready for it.