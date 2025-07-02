First refresh of the electric Renault Megane E-Tech coming in 2026

Ce que vous devez retenir Design-wise, the most notable changes appear in the new, slimmer front lights and a redesigned signature for the rear lights, giving the vehicle a sharper and more modern character.

As competition heats up in the compact electric hatchback segment, Renault is moving forward with a timely update to its Megane E-Tech Electric. The French automaker plans to enhance the vehicle’s range and charging capabilities, along with giving it a subtle aesthetic refresh.

The all-electric Renault Megane E-Tech, which replaced the combustion version of the popular hatchback in 2021, is set to receive its first facelift in 2026. While the changes will focus on electric powertrain technology—mainly the batteries—spy shots from development testing have revealed some design modifications as well.

Testing in extreme conditions

Renault is conducting intensive tests in extreme temperatures to ensure the refreshed Megane E-Tech meets performance and reliability requirements. This testing is key for electric vehicles, where heat management plays a vital role in overall performance.

Design-wise, the most notable changes appear in the new, slimmer front lights and a redesigned signature for the rear lights, giving the vehicle a sharper and more modern character. The profile remains familiar, with the distinctive pop-out handles on the front doors and hidden rear door handles, along with subtle cladding on the lower part of the doors.

Interior and technology upgrades

Inside, the facelift brings changes mainly to the infotainment system. It’s not yet clear if Renault is preparing a completely new multimedia platform or will upgrade the existing OpenR system, which is based on Google Built-in, offering full integration of Google apps and Google Play.

The most significant news, though, concerns the new batteries. The refreshed Megane E-Tech will say goodbye to the 400V batteries from LG Energy Solution and switch to batteries that will be produced in France by AESC, as part of Renault’s strategy to strengthen European production. Although technical details haven’t been revealed yet, it’s almost certain that the new battery packs will offer improved range and greater energy efficiency.

For comparison, the current 60 kWh battery of the Megane E-Tech Electric offers up to 290 miles of range (WLTP), thanks to advanced thermal management and the presence of a sophisticated energy recovery system with one-pedal drive functionality.

Faster charging and improved performance

At the same time, Renault is preparing an upgrade to the charging system, with the refreshed Megane supporting 150 kW (versus 130 kW for the current model), significantly reducing charging time. Additionally, more efficient electric motors are expected, enhancing the overall performance of the electric hatch.

The Megane E-Tech remains exclusively front-wheel drive, with existing versions producing either 130 hp or 218 hp. In contrast, its sibling the Alpine A390, which is based on the same AmpR Medium platform, features three electric motors with a combined output of 470 hp, suggesting that the platform has room for much higher performance.

The Megane E-Tech Electric, like the Scenic E-Tech Electric, is manufactured in France, unlike the thermal version of the Megane sedan which continues to be produced in Turkey.

