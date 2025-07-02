Fiat Grande Panda: Style and substance revolutionize the small car segment

Ce que vous devez retenir Measuring nearly 13 feet in length, the new Grande Panda hits the sweet spot for its category—neither the largest nor the smallest in its class—playing its role perfectly in one of the most popular and beloved segments in both the American market and abroad.

The other drivetrain version is a 110 horsepower hybrid with a 100 horsepower gasoline engine and a 29 horsepower electric motor operating at 48V, drawing energy from a small battery under the driver’s seat.

This advanced hybrid system allows the Grande Panda to run purely on electric power in complete silence, both when moving at a gentle pace and when maneuvering.

The new Italian compact car exudes retro styling while embracing all modern automotive trends, proving once again that Italians excel at creating small cars with immense character.

A legendary name returns with fresh dimensions

Fiat has mastered the art of designing compact vehicles that define their category, capture the public’s imagination, and leave an indelible mark on automotive history. The Panda is one such example, with a legacy approaching half a century and such strong brand recognition it could easily stand as its own distinct marque.

The all-new Grande Panda doesn’t replace the familiar Panda we all know, but rather inaugurates a new family of models that will eventually consist of five vehicles across different categories. It also marks Fiat’s return to the B-segment after several years, positioning itself as a versatile contender in this space.

Measuring nearly 13 feet in length, the new Grande Panda hits the sweet spot for its category—neither the largest nor the smallest in its class—playing its role perfectly in one of the most popular and beloved segments in both the American market and abroad.

Design that honors heritage while looking forward

Designing such an important model is no easy task, but Italian designers did exactly what was needed (much like they did with the revival of the 500 about 20 years ago). The new Fiat Grande Panda represents an extremely successful rebirth of a design first seen 45 years ago in 1980.

The dominant design motif features square and rectangular shapes with sharp edges and countless details that evoke memories for those familiar with the original. These geometric elements give the car its distinctive personality while maintaining visual links to its predecessor.

Inside, the inspired and pleasant decor stands out. Imaginative details can be found at almost every point, lifting the mood of both driver and passengers. The lighting is carefully selected, and the stitching on the dashboard and air vents creates a pleasant bold contrast.

Thoughtful interior with surprising space

Among the countless details in the cabin, the shape of the 10.25-inch multimedia system screen and console are particularly noteworthy, both reminiscent of the legendary oval track located on the roof of the iconic Lingotto factory. A unique addition is the fabric that lines the dashboard in the premium La Prima versions, called “BAMBOX Bamboo Fiber Tex,” which contains 33% bamboo fibers.

The spatial design is top-notch, offering interior room that defies the car’s exterior dimensions. Passengers have several storage compartments for small items, with the dashboard alone providing 13 liters of storage space. The trunk is surprisingly large at 12.7 cubic feet for the electric version and 14.5 cubic feet for the hybrid, meaning you’ll easily fit plenty of luggage with room to spare.

Advanced electrified powertrains

The new Fiat Grande Panda’s engine lineup consists of two electrified systems with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. One is fully electric, featuring a 44 kWh battery and a motor producing 113 horsepower. This combination achieves a range of approximately 200 miles according to WLTP standards (mixed cycle).

A standout feature of the new electric Grande Panda is its charging setup. Italian engineers have installed an integrated spiral charging cable in the front that extends to 14.8 feet. This makes charging easier and “cleaner,” as it retracts itself after use without getting your hands or clothes dirty.

Fiat also provides a conventional cable for alternating current, which connects to a separate port on the left rear fender and delivers stronger charging (11 kW OBC). For fast charging, power can reach 100 kW from the same port, charging from 20% to 80% battery capacity in just 27 minutes.

The other drivetrain version is a 110 horsepower hybrid with a 100 horsepower gasoline engine and a 29 horsepower electric motor operating at 48V, drawing energy from a small battery under the driver’s seat. The electric motor is integrated into the new six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, offering compact dimensions and reduced energy losses.

This advanced hybrid system allows the Grande Panda to run purely on electric power in complete silence, both when moving at a gentle pace and when maneuvering. At low speeds, it assists the gasoline engine, boosting performance while reducing fuel consumption.

Equipment levels and pricing

There are three trim levels for the hybrid version (Pop, Icon, and La Prima) and two for the electric version (RED and La Prima). Starting price in the US market is expected to be around $25,000 with standard automatic transmission, five years warranty for mechanical parts, and eight years for the high-voltage battery of the electric version.

With its blend of retro charm and modern technology, the Grande Panda represents Fiat’s commitment to creating vehicles that honor their heritage while embracing the future. (And let’s be honest—in a world of increasingly similar crossovers, it’s refreshing to see something with this much personality.)