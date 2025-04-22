Fiat Fastback: Everything we know about the new coupe SUV coming to America

The Fiat Fastback, the Italian brand’s new coupe-SUV, is preparing for its European debut in 2026, expanding the Grande Panda lineup with a larger and sportier model. This stylish vehicle might soon find its way to American shores, bringing Italian flair to the competitive US crossover market.

The Fastback (if it maintains this name) comes with high sales expectations from the Turin-based company for the European market, given the success of its current generation in South American markets. Fiat is optimistic that following the example of the Renault Arkana, a coupe-SUV with a similar philosophy, shows there’s room for such models in various global markets.

A global design with American appeal

The model we’ll eventually see in North America won’t share much with its Brazilian counterpart. It will be based on the design and technologies introduced by the Grande Panda, as all new Fiat models are now designed with global distribution in mind – according to statements from the company’s CEO, Olivier Francois.

After the Grande Panda – which will also launch in Brazil – will come what’s being nicknamed “Pandissima” or Giga Panda, strengthening Fiat’s global strategy. The new Panda Fastback aims to marry the traditional DNA of the historic model with modern automotive industry trends.

At roughly 171 inches in length (4.35 meters), this new crossover will offer increased interior space and the electrified drive technologies from the Stellantis group. (I’ve always found Fiat’s ability to pack so much utility into compact dimensions rather impressive.)

Power and performance options

The Fastback will come in two engine versions. The base model will include a 1.2-liter gasoline engine producing 100 horsepower, combined with a mild hybrid (48V) system and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Want something with zero emissions? The electric version will feature a 113 horsepower motor and 44 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 199 miles (320 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.

For the American market, these specs might be adjusted to meet local preferences and regulations. The electric variant could see battery capacity increased to better compete with domestic offerings, while the gasoline option might be tuned for US driving conditions.

Design elements that stand out

Design-wise, the Fastback will adopt the identity of the new Grande Panda, but with more dynamic lines and coupe proportions, especially at the rear. The sloping fastback-style roof, combined with horizontal taillights, will emphasize the width and sporty image of the vehicle.

Have you noticed how many automakers are embracing this coupe-SUV trend lately? The fastback silhouette gives these practical vehicles a dash of style that American buyers are increasingly drawn to.

The interior will stand out with a modern design inspired by Fiat’s tradition, incorporating a unified digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The instrument panel will feature a 10-inch screen, while the multimedia display will measure 10.25 inches. This tech-forward approach marks a significant step up from Fiat’s current US offerings.

Production and market strategy

Although the production factory hasn’t been officially announced, the most reliable information points to Kenitra in Morocco for European markets, while production for Latin America will continue in Brazil – where there will also be versions using ethanol fuel.

For the US market, Fiat faces the challenge of positioning this new model appropriately. With dimensions placing it between compact and midsize crossovers, the Fastback could carve out a niche as a stylish Italian alternative to mainstream offerings.

The pricing strategy will be crucial for American success. We’d expect the base model to start around $26,000-30,000, with the electric version commanding a premium of several thousand dollars. This would position it as a more affordable entry in the growing coupe-SUV segment that includes luxury players like the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe.

What this means for Fiat in America

The introduction of the Fastback could signal Fiat’s renewed commitment to the US market, where its presence has diminished in recent years. With Americans’ love for crossovers showing no signs of cooling, this stylish Italian entry might be perfectly timed.

The distinctive styling combined with Stellantis’ proven powertrains could help Fiat rebuild its American foothold. And let’s face it – in a sea of similar-looking crossovers, a dash of Italian design flair would be welcome on American roads.

As we learn more about the Fiat Fastback’s American specifications and release timeline, we’ll keep you updated. Would you consider an Italian coupe-SUV for your next vehicle purchase? The blend of practicality, style, and electrification options might just win over buyers looking for something different from the usual suspects in the crossover market.