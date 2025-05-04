Ferrari’s transition with Hamilton: adapting to a new team and car

The summer break can’t come soon enough for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari. After five races into this 24-round season, the seven-time world champion finds himself in seventh place with 31 points—a significant gap behind current leader Oscar Piastri, who’s sitting pretty on 99 points.

It’s fascinating to watch how different drivers adapt to new teams. When Hamilton switched to Mercedes back in the day, it took him six months to feel comfortable. This time around? His team principal isn’t worried at all. The numbers might not look great right now (trailing Piastri by 68 points), but there’s an interesting dynamic we need to unpack here.

Here’s what I find really telling: the guy who’s been to nearly every circuit multiple times still needs time to adjust. That should tell you something about how different each car can be. Hamilton’s former boss, Toto Wolff, recently pointed out something I think many fans miss—when you change that many variables (team, car DNA, engine), performance naturally oscillates.

The early signs aren’t all doom and gloom

Let’s look at the bright spots. Hamilton showed glimpses of his old self in China. Pole position, sprint win—he demolished the field by 10 seconds! Then came the disqualification. These things happen in F1, but the pace was undeniable. Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has been maximizing what that Ferrari can do—something Frederic Vasseur specifically highlighted.

Think about this: in sprint qualifying, it’s either Hamilton or Leclerc on pole. The newest guy to the team is already competing at the top level in certain conditions. That’s progress.

Vasseur’s perspective: patience is key

The Ferrari boss isn’t panicking. “Small errors can cost dearly, and Lewis is aware of this,” he explained in a recent interview. “He’s the first one asking questions, wanting to develop the car. We haven’t done everything right, and we know it.”

In fact, Vasseur likes what he sees in terms of mindset. Hamilton isn’t just showing up and driving—he’s diving deep into development, understanding the differences. (This reminds me a bit of how Schumacher approached Ferrari back in the day.)

The big picture: Miami and beyond

This weekend’s Miami GP gives Hamilton another chance to show his mettle. While teammate Leclerc currently leads their internal qualifying battle 5-2, there’s a crucial detail here: Hamilton has only been beaten in proper qualifying sessions, not sprints.

What strikes me is how differently people are reacting to this adaptation period compared to others. When Schumacher joined Ferrari, it took him 18 months to get his first win. Nobody questioned his abilities or dedication. Why are we in such a rush with Hamilton?

The development path forward

Both Ferrari and Hamilton know they’re playing the long game. Setting up issues are still being ironed out—something that typically takes several races. Remember, McLaren might be pulling away for now, but in racing, championships often turn on who develops fastest, not who starts fastest.

What I appreciate about Vasseur’s approach is the calm, methodical view: “We’re going step by step, but we’re making progress.” No panic, no dramatic changes—just steady improvement. That’s how championships are won.

As the season progresses to Miami, watch for those small steps forward. Sometimes in F1, the difference between seventh and fifth is just finding that perfect setup window. And once Hamilton cracks that code? Well, we all know what he’s capable of. The Tifosi might just get their wish after all.