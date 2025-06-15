Ferrari sweeps prestigious design awards with three stunning models

Ce que vous devez retenir The legendary manufacturer has claimed the top prize from the German Red Dot Awards, with three of their latest creations earning the coveted “Best of the Best” distinction in the Product Design category.

When it comes to automotive excellence, Ferrari just proved once again why they’re the undisputed kings of Italian craftsmanship. The legendary manufacturer has claimed the top prize from the German Red Dot Awards, with three of their latest creations earning the coveted “Best of the Best” distinction in the Product Design category.

The F80, 12Cilindri, and 12Cilindri Spider have all secured this prestigious recognition, with the official award ceremony scheduled for July 8, 2025, in Essen, Germany. But here’s what makes this achievement even more remarkable – over the past 11 years, Ferrari has accumulated an impressive 32 similar competition wins, a record that no other automotive manufacturer has managed to match.

A decade of design dominance

Since 2015, this same institution has handed Ferrari the “Best of the Best” award 13 times. That’s more than once a year on average (talk about consistency). The Red Dot Awards themselves have quite the pedigree, having been established back in 1955 and celebrating their 71st anniversary this year.

What’s driving this sustained success? It’s Ferrari’s ability to blend heritage with innovation in ways that other brands can only dream of.

The 12Cilindri twins that capture hearts

The Ferrari 12Cilindri and its open-top sibling, the 12Cilindri Spider, draw their inspiration directly from the firm’s GT cars of the 1950s and 1960s. Remember those elegant machines that defined an era? These modern interpretations carry that same DNA forward.

At the heart of both models lies a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing a healthy 818 horsepower. The front-mounted powerplant delivers that unmistakable Ferrari soundtrack while maintaining the perfect balance between raw performance and everyday usability.

The Spider version offers something special for those warm summer drives. Its retractable hard top transforms the car from coupe to convertible in just 14 seconds. Whether you’re heading to the office or the racetrack, you get to choose your level of wind-in-hair experience.

Modern comfort meets classic soul

These aren’t just pretty faces, though. Both 12Cilindri models pack contemporary technologies and comfort features that make them genuine daily drivers. You get the timeless elegance and flexibility without sacrificing modern conveniences.

The F80: Ferrari’s ultimate collector’s dream

Then there’s the Ferrari F80, the crown jewel that’s destined to become automotive royalty. With production limited to just 799 units worldwide, this hypercar represents the absolute pinnacle of Ferrari’s engineering prowess.

The F80 features a carbon fiber chassis and employs a hybrid powertrain that delivers a staggering 1,200 horsepower. How do they achieve such astronomical figures? The secret lies in the combination of a 3.0-liter V6 engine (the F163CF unit derived from the 499P) producing 900 horsepower, paired with an 800-volt electric motor contributing an additional 300 horsepower.

This isn’t just any V6 – it’s the same basic architecture that powered Ferrari to victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in both 2023 and 2024. The electric system borrows technology directly from Formula 1, bringing race-proven innovation to the road.

Aerodynamic mastery in action

Perhaps most impressive is the F80’s aerodynamic efficiency. At 155 mph, this machine generates an incredible 2,315 pounds of downforce. That’s enough vertical force to theoretically drive the car upside down on a ceiling (though we wouldn’t recommend trying that at home).

What sets Ferrari apart in these design competitions isn’t just raw performance numbers or flashy styling. It’s their ability to create machines that speak to both the head and the heart. Each of these award-winning models tells a story – whether it’s the nostalgic elegance of the 12Cilindri twins or the cutting-edge technology showcase of the F80.

As we look toward the July ceremony in Germany, one thing becomes clear: Ferrari’s design philosophy continues to set the standard for what automotive excellence should look like. These awards aren’t just recognition – they’re validation that passion, heritage, and innovation can still triumph in an increasingly digital world.