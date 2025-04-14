Ferrari revives revolutionary oval piston engine technology

What might seem like madness or perhaps genius, Ferrari has revived an engine design that was banned by racing authorities decades ago – for reasons nobody expected. The Italian automaker has patented a V12 engine featuring oval pistons, inspired by Soichiro Irimajiri’s groundbreaking work for Honda in the late 1970s.

The worlds of motorcycle and automobile engineering often intersect in fascinating ways. This latest development from Maranello represents a perfect example of this cross-pollination, as Ferrari looks to the past to innovate for the future.

The oval piston revolution

If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast, you might be familiar with Honda’s oval piston engine history. The design allowed for superior performance and represented a significant technological triumph for the Japanese manufacturer when it was first developed.

What made these engines so special? The oval pistons maximized surface area while keeping weight in check. By increasing the piston surface, engineers could harness more power from exhaust gases. With twice the valves (eight per cylinder), the flow of intake and exhaust gases doubled.

Honda implemented this technology in several models including the NR500 MotoGP bikes between 1979 and 1983, the NR750 endurance racer in 1987, and finally the street-legal NR in 1992 – the only production motorcycle ever built with oval pistons.

Each piston featured two connecting rods, giving the NR750 engine four oval pistons, eight connecting rods, 32 valves (eight per cylinder), and eight spark plugs. Talk about complex engineering! (I still remember seeing pictures of this engine as a kid and being absolutely mind-blown by its design.)

Why was it banned?

In the early 1990s, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) banned oval piston engines from competition. This decision prevented Honda from fully demonstrating the technology’s racing potential, effectively relegating this innovative design to the history books.

Until now, that is.

Ferrari’s modern interpretation

More than 30 years after the ban, Ferrari has revisited Irimajiri’s concept for a potential new Formula 1 engine – and possibly even for road cars. The Italian manufacturer’s design differs somewhat from Honda’s original: Ferrari’s oval pistons use only one connecting rod, and the pistons aren’t as elongated as Honda’s were.

When the Japanese engineer invented his oval piston engine five decades ago, he likely never imagined Ferrari would adopt the concept. The Honda patents have presumably expired, giving Ferrari free rein to explore and improve upon the technology.

A technical breakdown

What advantages might Ferrari gain from oval pistons in their V12 engines? Let’s break it down:

Increased valve area – Oval pistons allow for more valves per cylinder, improving airflow and combustion efficiency

Better breathing – More efficient gas exchange translates to higher RPM potential and power output

Thermal benefits – The design can offer improved cooling properties under extreme conditions

Reduced friction – Ferrari’s single connecting rod approach might address one of the original design’s drawbacks

What’s fascinating is how Ferrari engineers have apparently solved some of the challenges that made Honda’s original design so complex. Have you ever wondered why we don’t see more unconventional engine designs make it to production? The answer usually comes down to manufacturing complexity versus performance gains.

Market implications

As with many Ferrari innovations, what starts in Maranello often spreads throughout the automotive industry. Could we see oval piston technology adopted by other manufacturers in the coming years?

For the American market, such technology could represent a fresh approach to meeting increasingly strict emissions standards while delivering the performance luxury buyers expect. With gas prices around $3.50 per gallon nationwide and CAFE standards tightening, innovative internal combustion designs still have a place alongside electrification.

A Ferrari with this technology would likely command prices starting well above $300,000, placing it firmly in the ultra-luxury segment where engineering excellence justifies premium pricing.

Looking forward

This oval piston design will now get a second chance to prove itself – not in Japan but in Italy. Ferrari’s interest signals that internal combustion engines still have room for innovation, even as electrification gains momentum across the industry.

The story serves as a reminder that good ideas never truly die in engineering – they often just wait for the right moment and application to resurface. From the late 1970s to 2025, the oval piston concept has traveled an unlikely path from Japanese motorcycles to Italian supercars.

Will Ferrari’s gamble on this unique engine technology pay off? Only time will tell, but the company’s track record suggests they might be onto something truly revolutionary. And isn’t that what Ferrari has always been about?