Ferrari Pulls Off the Blue Livery Trick Again in Miami

Formula 1 fans still remember the surprise created by Ferrari last year during the Miami Grand Prix. The Scuderia had unveiled a special livery incorporating blue, the color of their new title sponsor HP. Well, they’re doing it again in 2025!

A Bold Asymmetric Livery

To celebrate the first anniversary of this strategic partnership, Ferrari has once again innovated with an unprecedented asymmetric livery. While the iconic red still dominates, the SF-25 cars of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton now sport touches of electric blue and white, reminiscent of HP’s colors.

These elements can be found on the front and rear wings, as well as on the engine cover. The white rims complete this special look (it almost feels like a science fiction movie, don’t you think?). But beyond aesthetics, this livery also reflects a technical collaboration between the engineers from Maranello and those from HP in Barcelona.

A Revolutionary Film by HP

The film used on the bodywork is 14% thinner than previous versions, while offering better thermal resistance. Entirely recyclable and PVC-free (a good point for the environment), it is applied using advanced latex technology developed by HP. Could this give Ferrari a small aerodynamic advantage?

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “It all started a year ago in Miami and we have seen how deeply aligned our two companies are on the importance of people in driving excellence and pushing boundaries.”

A High-Pressure Sprint Weekend

But the Scuderia isn’t in Miami just to parade with its new look. This Grand Prix, the sixth round of the season, is also the second Sprint weekend of the year. With only one free practice session before Friday’s qualifying, the pressure is at its maximum for the teams.

Frédéric Vasseur, the team principal, insisted on Ferrari’s meticulous preparation: “After several days spent at Maranello analyzing the data collected during the first triple-header of the season, we are ready to hit the track again. With only one hour of training, we have intensified our preparatory work to approach the weekend with the best possible preparation.”

The objective is clear: continue the positive momentum observed in Bahrain and Jeddah. Leclerc and Hamilton will wear race suits and helmets matching their car. We’ll see if this anniversary livery brings them luck (fingers crossed!).

See you this weekend to follow the performances of the “Miami blue” version of Ferrari. A new look that could give wings to the Prancing Horse!