Ferrari delays production of electric supercar until 2028

In a surprising move that reflects shifting market realities, Ferrari has decided to postpone the production of its second electric supercar. The Italian luxury carmaker has pushed back the timeline from 2026 to 2028, signaling a strategic recalibration in its electrification journey.

Market hesitation forces Ferrari to rethink electric timeline

Despite investing over $550 million in new electric facilities at its Maranello headquarters, Ferrari is tapping the brakes on its EV ambitions. The factory has been designed to assemble both electric and hybrid vehicles, but production of the company’s first electric vehicle will remain limited. Current projections suggest EVs will represent less than 3% of Ferrari’s output in the near term.

What’s behind this shift? Simply put – customer demand isn’t matching the initial expectations. When you’re selling vehicles that start at $300,000 and climb rapidly from there, you need to deliver exactly what buyers want. Right now, those buyers are showing reluctance toward fully electric supercars.

Technical challenges remain for electric supercars

The absence of the signature Ferrari engine sound, the additional weight from battery packs, and performance degradation after brief periods of aggressive driving remain significant hurdles for electric supercar adoption. These factors matter deeply to buyers who expect their exotic vehicles to deliver uncompromised performance on track days or spirited drives.

(I’ve driven several electric performance cars, and while the instant torque is mind-blowing, the magic fades after a few hot laps when thermal management systems kick in to protect the batteries.)

Ferrari not alone in electric hesitation

This recalibration isn’t unique to Ferrari. Other luxury performance brands are making similar adjustments to their electrification timelines:

Lamborghini has delayed its electric vehicle plans

Maserati canceled the electric version of its MC20

Porsche is reassessing its strategy around the Taycan and Macan electric models

While orders for Ferrari’s hybrid SF90 Stradale remain strong, they haven’t reached the volumes needed to justify accelerating the full electric transition. The company appears to be taking a more measured approach, letting market demand rather than regulatory pressure guide its product development timeline.

The transition won’t happen overnight

According to reports from Reuters, Ferrari’s shift represents a “retreat” from its earlier aggressive electric timeline. The transition to electric vehicles in the ultra-luxury segment won’t be sudden – it will be an evolution guided by what customers actually want to buy.

For Ferrari, a brand built on the visceral experience of its legendary combustion engines, the path to electrification requires careful navigation. The company must balance innovation with the emotional connection that drives customers to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on its vehicles.

Would you pay Ferrari prices for a silent electric supercar? That’s the multi-million dollar question the Italian automaker is currently wrestling with. For now, it seems the answer from enough potential buyers is “not yet” – prompting this strategic delay until the market and technology evolve further.