Ferrari considering the return of manual transmissions

In a surprising turn of events that has classic car enthusiasts buzzing, Ferrari is officially exploring the possibility of bringing back manual transmissions to select models. This intriguing development was confirmed by Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Ferrari’s Head of Product Development, during a recent interview with an Australian automotive publication.

The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has been riding a wave of success, with record-breaking sales last year and an order book stretching well into 2026. This momentum comes as the brand prepares to unveil its first fully electric vehicle later this year.

Manual transmissions for special editions only

Before you rush to your nearest Ferrari dealership with a deposit check, there’s a catch – the manual transmission option won’t be available on regular production models. Instead, Ferrari is considering this option exclusively for special limited editions, specifically their prestigious “Icona” series models like the Monza SP1/SP2 and Daytona SP3.

The last Ferrari to feature a manual transmission was the California, which ended production over a decade ago. Since then, the prancing horse has fully embraced automated manual and dual-clutch transmissions across its lineup.

Why the sudden interest in row-your-own gearboxes? Turns out Ferrari’s wealthy clientele have been quietly requesting this old-school feature. In an age of automated everything, the raw, mechanical connection between driver and machine has become something of a luxury itself. (Remember when we used to complain about manual transmissions in traffic? How times have changed!)

Lewis Hamilton joins the manual transmission fan club

Add Lewis Hamilton to the list of manual transmission advocates. The Formula 1 champion, who will join Scuderia Ferrari in the near future, has expressed his desire to see Ferrari produce cars with three pedals again. Some insider rumors suggest Hamilton would love to see a modern incarnation of the legendary F40 – his favorite Ferrari model – perhaps even as an “F44” as a nod to his racing number.

The F40 remains one of the most iconic supercars ever created, with its raw, analog driving experience standing in stark contrast to today’s computerized performance machines. A manual-equipped spiritual successor would certainly make waves throughout the automotive world.

A growing trend among exotic brands

Ferrari isn’t alone in recognizing the appeal of manual transmissions among enthusiasts. Other high-end sports car manufacturers have experienced success with limited manual transmission offerings. Porsche saw tremendous demand for manual versions of its 911 GT3, and Aston Martin has maintained manual options in select models.

For exotic car collectors, a manual transmission can significantly boost a vehicle’s long-term value and desirability. Many of the most sought-after classic Ferraris at auctions come equipped with manual gearboxes – a factor that can add hundreds of thousands of dollars to their selling price.

The joy of mechanical engagement

What makes manual transmissions so appealing in the age of lightning-fast dual-clutch automatics? For passionate drivers, it’s about engagement and skill. A manual transmission transforms driving from transportation to an art form. You’re not just operating a vehicle; you’re becoming one with it.

Have you ever perfectly executed a heel-toe downshift before entering a corner? That feeling of mechanical harmony is something no paddle-shifter can replicate. It’s about the physical connection – feeling the subtle vibrations through the shift lever, gauging the clutch’s bite point, and timing each shift just right.

A Ferrari with a manual transmission isn’t about outright performance (modern automatics are undeniably faster). It’s about creating an emotional driving experience that engages all your senses and rewards driver skill.

What this means for Ferrari’s future

This potential revival of manual transmissions represents an interesting balance Ferrari is trying to strike. On one hand, the brand is moving forward with electrification plans like every other automaker. On the other, they’re looking back to their heritage to create special experiences for their most dedicated customers.

The limited-edition approach makes perfect sense from a business perspective. Manual transmissions in regular production models would be a tough sell globally, but in highly exclusive vehicles aimed at collectors and driving purists? That’s a recipe for instant classics with sky-high resale values.

For Ferrari fans without seven-figure car budgets, this news might seem academic. But it signals something important about the brand’s philosophy – that despite all the technological advances, Ferrari still values that raw, emotional connection between driver and machine that made people fall in love with their cars in the first place.

Would you pay extra for a manual Ferrari if you had the means? For many enthusiasts, the answer is an emphatic yes – and Ferrari seems to be listening.