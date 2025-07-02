Ferrari Amalfi unveiled: The new Italian entry-level sports car with V8 power and physical buttons

Ce que vous devez retenir The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Ferrari reveals its latest creation – the Ferrari Amalfi, the successor to the Roma model that has graced our roads since 2019.

The front end features a distinctive dark strip connecting the minimalist headlights rather than a traditional grille, while the rear showcases compact, clean lines with minimal taillights and a diffuser housing quad exhaust tips.

With its stunning design, improved V8 engine, and return to some traditional control elements, the Ferrari Amalfi makes a compelling case as the new gateway to Ferrari ownership.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Ferrari reveals its latest creation – the Ferrari Amalfi, the successor to the Roma model that has graced our roads since 2019. This new entry-level Ferrari brings a fresh take on accessible luxury within the prestigious Italian brand.

A powerful V8 heart beats inside the Amalfi

While many manufacturers are rushing toward electrification, Ferrari has chosen to stick with what it does best. The Amalfi houses an improved version of their renowned 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, now producing an impressive 640 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque – a 20 hp boost over its predecessor.

This magnificent powerplant comes paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering power in the smooth yet aggressive manner that Ferrari owners expect. The results speak for themselves:

– 0-62 mph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds

– 0-124 mph in 9 seconds

– Top speed of 199 mph

Design evolution maintains Ferrari’s distinct character

At 183.5 inches long, 77.7 inches wide, and 51.2 inches tall, the Amalfi boasts substantial dimensions with a wheelbase of 105.1 inches. Despite its size, the car maintains a sleek profile that clearly evolves from the Roma while establishing its own identity.

Ferrari describes the exterior design as developing “from an elegant, monolithic form that gives the vehicle a solid and dynamic identity.” The surfaces follow a minimalist approach, with sharp lines and geometric volumes defining a sculpted and coherent body.

The front end features a distinctive dark strip connecting the minimalist headlights rather than a traditional grille, while the rear showcases compact, clean lines with minimal taillights and a diffuser housing quad exhaust tips. The launch color, Verde Costiera – a bright turquoise green inspired by the sea reflections along the Amalfi coast – enhances the sculpted surfaces.

Return to physical controls in a high-tech cabin

Inside the Amalfi, Ferrari has made a notable shift back to tradition amid all the technology. While the cockpit still features a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central display, and an 8.8-inch passenger screen, the Italian manufacturer has reintroduced physical buttons for key functions – a welcome change for drivers who prefer tactile controls over touchscreens while driving at speed.

This blend of digital interfaces with physical controls creates an environment that feels both modern and connected to Ferrari’s heritage. (Ask any driving enthusiast and they’ll tell you there’s nothing like the satisfaction of pressing an actual button when you’re focused on the road!)

Braking performance to match its acceleration

As any sports car aficionado knows, stopping power is just as important as acceleration. The Amalfi comes equipped with massive brake discs (front: 15.4 × 8.8 × 1.3 inches; rear: 14.2 × 9.2 × 1.3 inches) and a sophisticated “brake-by-wire” system. This setup allows the car to stop from 62 mph in just 101 feet and from 124 mph in 392 feet.

The Amalfi also comes loaded with driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and driver attention monitoring.

How does it compare to rivals?

While the Amalfi’s 640 horsepower output is impressive, it’s worth noting that it falls slightly short of direct competitors like certain Porsche and Aston Martin models in the pure power department. However, raw horsepower isn’t everything in the sports car world – the overall driving experience, brand heritage, and exclusivity factor heavily into the equation.

With its stunning design, improved V8 engine, and return to some traditional control elements, the Ferrari Amalfi makes a compelling case as the new gateway to Ferrari ownership. Though with trunk space of only 9.6 cubic feet, you might need to pack light for that weekend getaway along the Italian coast that this car seems built for.