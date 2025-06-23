Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti Ferrari edition: The track-focused supercar you can’t legally drive

Ce que vous devez retenir The Italian automaker unveiled the 296 Speciale in its exclusive Piloti Ferrari configuration, a machine that celebrates the marque’s dominant run in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The 296 Speciale features a 20% increase in downforce compared to the standard 296 GTB, while overall body weight has been reduced.

Sure, the price tag will be substantial (this is Ferrari, after all), but for those who live and breathe motorsport, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting tribute to Le Mans glory.

Just before the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race kicked off, Ferrari dropped a bombshell that had racing enthusiasts buzzing. The Italian automaker unveiled the 296 Speciale in its exclusive Piloti Ferrari configuration, a machine that celebrates the marque’s dominant run in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

This isn’t just another limited edition with fancy paint and a few carbon fiber bits. The 296 Speciale Piloti Ferrari draws its DNA directly from the 499P hypercar that conquered Le Mans in both 2023 and 2024. Think of it as Ferrari’s way of saying “thanks” to their racing program while giving track junkies something truly special to obsess over.

Racing heritage meets road car engineering

What makes this particular 296 Speciale stand out? It’s all about the details that connect it to Ferrari’s racing success. The car comes in four distinctive paint schemes lifted straight from the racing world: Rosso Scuderia, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona, and Argento Nurburgring. Each color tells a story of victory on some of the world’s most demanding circuits.

The bodywork gets proper racing treatment too. You’ll find the WEC logo prominently displayed, along with an Italian flag on the front bumper (because subtlety isn’t really Ferrari’s thing). Here’s where it gets personal – buyers can choose their own racing number for the car. The example Ferrari showed off wore number 51, the same digits that drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi used during their 2023 campaign.

Interior designed for serious drivers

Step inside and you’re immediately reminded this car means business. The racing seats come wrapped in fire-resistant fabric – the same material used in actual racing driver suits. It’s a nice touch that goes beyond mere aesthetics (though it certainly looks the part).

The customization doesn’t stop there. Your chosen racing number can appear inside the cabin, while a carbon fiber identification plaque and special carbon fiber door sills with dedicated inscriptions complete the racing-inspired package. These aren’t just decorative elements – they’re constant reminders of the car’s track-focused mission.

Hybrid power meets Formula 1 tech

Under the skin, the 296 Speciale represents Ferrari’s latest thinking on mid-engine performance. The plug-in hybrid system combines with a twin-turbo V6 to deliver a combined output of 880 horsepower. That’s serious power in a package that weighs significantly less than you might expect.

The thermal engine benefits from weight reduction measures and reinforcement using components derived from Formula 1 technology. Meanwhile, the 8-speed DCT transmission has been further refined for even quicker gear changes. When every millisecond counts on track, these improvements make a real difference.

Track performance takes priority

Ferrari engineers didn’t just bolt on racing-inspired cosmetics and call it a day. The 296 Speciale features a 20% increase in downforce compared to the standard 296 GTB, while overall body weight has been reduced. The chassis received targeted modifications for sharper response and more aggressive handling characteristics.

This is where the “you can’t drive it” part becomes relevant. While technically road-legal, the Piloti Ferrari edition is so track-focused that it’s really designed for circuit use. The suspension tuning, aerodynamic package, and overall setup prioritize lap times over comfort. You could drive it on public roads, but you’d be missing the point entirely.

The 296 Speciale Piloti Ferrari represents something rare in today’s automotive landscape – a no-compromise approach to performance. It’s Ferrari’s love letter to their racing program, wrapped in a package that serious collectors and track enthusiasts will appreciate. Sure, the price tag will be substantial (this is Ferrari, after all), but for those who live and breathe motorsport, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting tribute to Le Mans glory.

Will we see more manufacturers following this formula of direct racing-to-road translations? Only time will tell, but Ferrari has certainly set the bar high with this one.