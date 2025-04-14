Farewell to an icon: Bugatti Chiron production ends as Tourbillon takes the stage

One of the most legendary hypercars of recent years is bowing out. The Bugatti Chiron and its iconic W16 engine are saying goodbye after reaching the planned production cap of 500 units. The French manufacturer isn’t leaving the stage empty, though – the all-new Bugatti Tourbillon is ready to take its place in automotive history.

Everything has its ending. The Bugatti Chiron joins a list of 17 vehicles exiting the market in 2025, marking the conclusion of a remarkable chapter in automotive excellence that began in 2016. Over these years, Bugatti has not only produced the promised 500 standard units but also created numerous special editions and limited variants that have captivated car enthusiasts worldwide.

The end of a mechanical masterpiece

The farewell to the Chiron also marks the end of an engineering marvel that has dominated the hypercar scene for nearly two decades – the breathtaking 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo engine. This mechanical wonder represented the pinnacle of internal combustion technology in the automotive world.

When the Chiron arrived in 2016 as the successor to the Veyron, it elevated performance benchmarks to unprecedented heights. Both models transformed the landscape of what was possible in production vehicles, but the Chiron improved upon the Veyron in virtually every aspect.

Behind the monstrous W16 engine lies cutting-edge engineering. Thanks to its quad-turbocharging system, the standard Chiron delivers an astonishing 1,500 horsepower, bumped up to 1,600 hp in the Super Sport version. What makes this power delivery unique is the sequential turbocharger activation – below 3,800 rpm, only two turbochargers operate, with the remaining pair activating beyond this threshold. This engineering approach, combined with a stiffer chassis than the Veyron and superior aerodynamics, created a complete package with stunning design.

More than just straight-line speed

While the headlines often focused on its top speed capabilities, Molsheim’s engineers designed the Chiron to excel on winding roads too. The sophisticated power management system that distributes thrust between the axles makes this seemingly impossible machine surprisingly manageable in various driving scenarios.

The result? A hypercar that can not only blast past 250 mph but also deliver a comfortable driving experience beyond just straight-line runs, defying what its technical specifications might suggest. (I’ve never driven one myself, but owners consistently report how “usable” it feels compared to other hypercars with similar power figures.)

If the Veyron was the first production car to break the 250 mph barrier, the Chiron nearly reached the 300 mph milestone. This historical moment occurred in 2019 when test driver Andy Wallace hit 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h) in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ at the Ehra-Lessien test track. How fast is that exactly? At that speed, you could travel the length of a football field in less than a second!

Chiron L’Ultime: the final chapter

On May 30, 2024, Bugatti unveiled the final Chiron. Designated as unit number 500 and named “L’Ultime,” this special vehicle featured unique styling to celebrate eight years of production and multiple world speed records.

The car was finished in Atlantic Blue with French Racing Blue accents, alongside numerous inscriptions commemorating key milestones in the hypercar’s journey: ‘Geneva’ (its 2016 launch), ‘Paul Ricard’ (testing), ‘Ehra-Lessien’ (where it exceeded 300 mph), ‘Chateau Saint Jean’ and ‘Cape Canaveral’ (where customers reached maximum speeds), and of course, ‘Molsheim’ (its birthplace).

Additional details include the number ‘500’ under the rear wing, on the wheels, and engraved on the engine cover. The interior boasts exclusive elements like seats with tricolor stitching, carbon fiber dashboard, and intricate hand-woven Deep Blue leather upholstery applied to each door panel, along with ‘500’ and ‘L’Ultime’ inscriptions in various areas.

Introducing the Bugatti Tourbillon

All good things come to an end. After eight years and 500 units produced, each with a starting price of approximately $2.8 million before taxes, the Chiron takes its final bow. Its successor, the Bugatti Tourbillon, is now ready to carry the torch.

The new French hypercar debuts an entirely new powertrain – the first production V16 engine since before World War II, which is quite remarkable in itself. This engine, developed by Cosworth, presents two significant departures from the previous W16: first, it’s naturally aspirated, thus eliminating the four turbochargers found in both the Veyron and Chiron; second, it incorporates electrification.

Interestingly, electrification has replaced forced induction in the new design. The massive 8.3-liter displacement produces nearly 1,000 horsepower on its own. This is complemented by three electric motors – two powering the front wheels and a third located in the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to drive the rear wheels.

Together, this hybrid system delivers a combined output of 1,800 horsepower, enabling the Tourbillon to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in about 2 seconds, from 0 to 124 mph in less than 5 seconds, and reach an electronically limited top speed of 276 mph. With some modifications, it might even break the 300 mph barrier.

The Tourbillon also features a 24.8 kWh battery that provides an electric-only range of approximately 37 miles, making it the first Bugatti to offer zero-emission driving capability for urban environments.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drive something with nearly 2,000 horsepower that can also operate silently through city streets? The automotive world continues to evolve in fascinating ways, and the Tourbillon represents the bridge between the raw power of yesterday and the electrified performance of tomorrow.