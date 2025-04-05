Famous racing executive frustrated with luxury SUV reliability issues

One of the most well-known executives from the Formula 1 racing world has publicly expressed his frustration with his Range Rover Sport, highlighting ongoing reliability issues with the luxury SUV that has left him feeling cheated despite its hefty price tag.

The Italian business magnate, who made his fortune in various ventures and later became a prominent figure in Formula 1 during the early 2000s, recently shared his disappointing experience with the British luxury SUV brand through a candid video on social media.

From racing success to automotive headaches

The executive started his career in the 1970s working with a famous Italian fashion brand before eventually making his way into the world of motorsports in the late 1980s. His career in Formula 1 included acquiring several racing teams and later managing the development of engines for a major French automobile manufacturer.

His most notable success came when he served as the team principal for a French racing team from 2000 to 2009, during which time he led the team to two world championships with a Spanish driver. This successful career has afforded him the luxury of purchasing virtually any vehicle on the market.

Despite having access to a garage full of high-performance vehicles and luxury SUVs worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, his experience with one Range Rover Sport has been anything but luxurious.

A stream of mechanical issues

In his social media video, the racing executive explained his ongoing struggle with his Range Rover ownership. “I want to tell you something that happened to me,” he began. “As a Range Rover owner, I’m angry. I had a Range Rover Sport, and in 2024 I exchanged it for a new Range Rover Sport with 14,000 miles.”

The root of his frustration stems from the vehicle’s frequent trips to the repair shop, resulting in significant expenses. “With the first one, between 2020 and 2024, with receipts in hand, I spent more than $30,000 on mechanics,” he revealed. “There were problems with the DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter)… $30,000!”

These persistent issues drove him to replace his vehicle with a new model, hoping to leave the problems behind. Unfortunately, his new Range Rover proved just as troublesome.

New car, same problems

“In 2024, I bought this one, and after two days, it stopped working,” he continued. “At the Range Rover dealership in Monaco, they were embarrassed. They told me the problem was related to a transformer they didn’t have, and the brand didn’t have it either, so they had to manufacture it. It’s crazy, considering what it costs.”

The executive didn’t hold back his criticism of the brand’s customer service. “It’s a beautiful car to look at from the outside, but it always has problems. I don’t see any reaction from the brand. The cars cost a fortune, and the customer service is terrible. We’ve been waiting for the transformer for two months, and I’m angry.”

A broader pattern of reliability issues

What’s striking about this high-profile case is that it’s far from isolated. Range Rover’s reputation has taken a significant hit in recent years. The iconic British brand, along with its sister company Jaguar, has plummeted in reliability rankings, becoming one of the least reliable automotive brands on the market.

This reputation damage presents a significant challenge for the manufacturer to overcome. (And anyone who’s ever dealt with luxury car repairs knows that the price tags on these fixes can be eye-watering!)

The 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV

Interestingly, while this drama unfolds, Range Rover continues to develop new models. The 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV aims to maximize performance and electric range, though potential buyers might now think twice before making the investment.

The model owned by the racing executive features a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine – an impressive powerplant on paper that has, in his experience, spent more time being serviced than being driven.

Luxury SUV market implications

For those in the market for a luxury SUV in the $100,000+ range, stories like this raise valid questions about reliability vs. prestige. Would you rather drive a beautiful but problematic status symbol or opt for a less flashy but more reliable alternative?

While Range Rover has built its brand on combining off-road capability with luxury appointments, competitors like Lexus have made their mark by offering similar luxury with renowned reliability. The German rivals – Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Porsche Cayenne – also compete in this space with varying reliability records.

When spending six figures on a vehicle, is it unreasonable to expect it to function properly? The racing executive clearly doesn’t think so, and his public complaints might make other potential buyers reconsider their options.

Have you had similar experiences with luxury vehicles not living up to their promises? Or have you found a high-end SUV that actually delivers on reliability? The discussion around what we should expect from premium automotive brands continues to evolve as more owners speak out about their experiences – both good and bad.