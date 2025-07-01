Famous business expert calls out the real problem with electric cars: “Stop trying to sell me a fantasy”

Ce que vous devez retenir The real problem with electric cars according to a business expertFrom his position as both a business leader and consumer, this 49-year-old entrepreneur doesn’t hold back his opinions on the automotive sector.

The businessman focuses attention on the problems drivers face when trying to charge on the road, calling it a “scavenger hunt” to find a working charging station to power up the battery.

For him, the problem isn’t the technology of electric cars, but rather the service network that plug-in vehicles require – an area where the United States is far ahead of many other countries in terms of infrastructure.

A renowned business expert recently shared his candid thoughts about electric vehicles, highlighting what he believes is the true problem with this technology.

Electric cars have plenty of supporters, but also many critics who form opinions without ever having driven one, ignoring how the technology has evolved to become viable for many driver profiles. One expert who recently weighed in on this debate is actually an electric car owner himself.

Just a few weeks ago, this wealthy businessman revealed through his social media his latest purchase: a plug-in hybrid nearly as powerful as his Lamborghini. He chose a BMW XM with over 650 horsepower instead of a fully electric vehicle for precisely one of the reasons he discusses in his latest viral video.

With an estimated net worth of around $1 billion, this business leader owns major companies that generate significant profits, making him one of the most influential voices on social media when discussing automotive trends.

“Electric cars are garbage,” he bluntly states at the beginning of his video. He adds that he has “owned an electric car for six years” but that he “doesn’t have the guts to travel 125 miles anywhere, because I don’t know where I’ll end up.”

His perspective isn’t just that of a typical critic – it comes from someone who is also a consumer and has firsthand experience with the real limitations of electric vehicles today.

The businessman focuses attention on the problems drivers face when trying to charge on the road, calling it a “scavenger hunt” to find a working charging station to power up the battery.

“95% of electric chargers don’t work,” he claims – an exaggeration he uses to compare with other countries where public charging infrastructure is more widespread and where, he assures, users of these vehicles don’t face these kinds of problems.

A tale of two charging experiences

“You realize it when you travel abroad. I went on vacation this past holiday season to Las Vegas. With just one app, I unlocked a Tesla that was at the airport. I took it, and every 12 miles there was a supercharger. There wasn’t any problem there,” he recalls.

For him, the problem isn’t the technology of electric cars, but rather the service network that plug-in vehicles require – an area where the United States is far ahead of many other countries in terms of infrastructure.

“Stop trying to sell me a fantasy. The problem here isn’t the technology of electric cars. That’s not an issue at all because it works perfectly in other countries,” he concludes.

Room for improvement

These statements highlight a problem many users suffer from: the uncertainty of not knowing where or how they’ll be able to charge their electric car while traveling. The reality is that many stations are either not yet operational or have malfunctions that make them difficult to use.

He also points out that companies operating these public chargers haven’t reached a consensus where all plug-in vehicle users can use charging points with the same application. The fact that each platform uses its own app makes usage even more difficult and worsens the user experience, while increasing uncertainty.

Ultimately, the electric vehicle charging network must not only keep pace with the evolution of this technology but also be able to stay one step ahead to make the transition to these vehicles easier.

(I’ve driven several electric vehicles myself, and while the technology is impressive, the charging infrastructure anxiety is real – especially once you leave major metropolitan areas.)