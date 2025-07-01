F1 testing 2026: Barcelona to host secret sessions you won’t be able to watch

Ce que vous devez retenir The cars will eliminate DRS in favor of active aerodynamics, while the power units will deliver equal amounts of electrical and thermal energy – a 50/50 split that has attracted manufacturers like Audi, Ford, and Cadillac to the sport.

In a major development for Formula 1 fans, Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya has been chosen to host the first testing sessions for the revolutionary 2026 F1 cars. But here’s the catch – you won’t be able to watch them.

The 2026 season marks a significant regulatory overhaul in F1, with new cars that will look dramatically different from what we’re seeing on tracks today. They’ll be shorter, narrower, and lighter – a complete redesign aimed at making racing more competitive and sustainable.

Why these tests matter more than usual

The 2026 regulations represent one of the biggest shakeups in recent F1 history. The cars will eliminate DRS in favor of active aerodynamics, while the power units will deliver equal amounts of electrical and thermal energy – a 50/50 split that has attracted manufacturers like Audi, Ford, and Cadillac to the sport.

For teams currently struggling to compete for championships – and for drivers like those moving to new teams – these extended testing sessions are absolutely vital. The standard three-day preseason (just 1.5 days per driver) simply isn’t enough when adapting to such radically different machinery.

This explains why the FIA and F1 have agreed to expand testing for the 2026 season launch – but with some restrictions that Spanish fans won’t appreciate.

Barcelona leads an expanded testing schedule

The Circuit de Catalunya will host the first test sessions between January 26-30, 2026 – much earlier than traditional preseason testing. These five days in Barcelona will provide the world’s first glimpse of these new-generation cars.

Following the Barcelona sessions, teams will head to Bahrain for two additional testing periods: February 11-13 and February 18-20. In total, teams will have eleven testing days – a substantial increase reflecting the magnitude of the technical changes.

Closed doors and media blackout

Unlike typical preseason testing, the Barcelona sessions will be closed to the public. No fans in the grandstands, no media access, and likely no live broadcasts or streaming. This unusual arrangement might be designed to give teams privacy as they work through the inevitable technical issues with their brand-new designs.

The good news? The subsequent Bahrain tests are expected to be open to the public and broadcast normally.

A season of unknowns

The 2026 F1 season will officially begin around March 8 in Melbourne, Australia, followed by a 24-race calendar including two Spanish races – Barcelona on June 14 and the new Madrid circuit on September 13.

While McLaren currently dominates the grid, the 2026 regulations could completely reshuffle the competitive order. Teams are working in secrecy on their new designs, with some observers paying special attention to Aston Martin, where engineering legend Adrian Newey is helping develop their 2026 challenger.

For F1 enthusiasts, the wait to see these new cars in action will be longer than usual – and for those hoping to catch a glimpse of testing in Barcelona, you’ll have to wait for official photos and videos after the fact. The secrecy only adds to the anticipation surrounding what could be the most transformative season in modern Formula 1 history.