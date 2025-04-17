F1 Saudi Arabia: 140°F on the track, sand in the air… why this 2025 Grand Prix promises to be infernal

The fifth round of the 2025 Formula 1 championship is on the horizon, with the spectacular Jeddah Corniche street circuit as its backdrop. But beware, drivers will face some truly challenging weather conditions during this Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!

Imagine this: temperatures approaching 95°F during free practice sessions, scheduled in the middle of the day under the scorching sun… Enough to put the drivers’ bodies to the test, not to mention the cars that will have to deal with stifling heat. (We sympathize in advance with the mechanics who will be working in the pits!)

140°F on the track, does that speak to you?

And that’s not all! The track temperatures could reach extreme levels, with peaks at 140°F at times. Needless to say, the tires will suffer severely, even though Jeddah’s surface is known to be slightly less abrasive than Sakhir’s (phew!).

For qualifying and the race, there’s no respite in sight: we’re talking about 86°F in the air despite the nighttime schedule. In short, it’s going to be hot under the helmets and in the cockpits!

Sand, the unexpected guest of the weekend?

Another parameter to watch carefully: the sand. Indeed, with the circuit located by the sea, all it takes is a slight ill-intentioned breeze for the surrounding dunes to come and wreak havoc on the track. Enough to spice things up and put the drivers’ nerves on edge!

So, who will emerge victorious from this Saudi furnace? The answer will come this weekend, for a Grand Prix that already promises to be sizzling on all levels. Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be wild!

(Between us, we’re betting on record consumption of energy drinks in the garages to keep going. And watch out for anyone who dares to complain about the air conditioning in their car, they risk being teased by their fellow drivers!)