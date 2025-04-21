F1 2025: Drivers and teams in need of a fresh start after season’s first five races

Formula 1‘s relentless start to the 2025 season has been nothing short of breathtaking. With five races packed into just six weeks, the world’s premier racing series has already taken teams across the Pacific and Middle East – hitting Australia, China, Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia in rapid succession.

As the F1 circus now pivots toward the American leg of the calendar, starting with the Miami Grand Prix, several key players find themselves desperate for a reset. While Oscar Piastri has surged to the championship lead ahead of Max Verstappen, and Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have shown impressive form, others are struggling to find their rhythm.

Let’s examine which drivers and teams could use this brief schedule break to regroup before hitting the Miami street circuit.

Lando Norris facing mounting pressure at McLaren

If anyone needs a mental reset, it’s Lando Norris. The British driver started the season brilliantly by converting pole position into victory at the Australian Grand Prix. That rain-soaked win in Melbourne looked like the statement performance many expected from the preseason favorite.

Since then? The wheels have come off his title challenge. Norris has been error-prone and openly critical of both himself and occasionally his machinery. Meanwhile, his teammate Oscar Piastri has steadily built momentum, with both drivers now tied at five career wins apiece.

The shift in mindset at McLaren as they’ve become title favorites is evident in Norris’s approach. He told Dutch television after the Saudi Arabian race that unlike last year’s pre-Miami activities (which included DJing on a boat with Martin Garrix), he’s taking things much more seriously this time.

“I’m fighting for a championship, I can’t afford to do these things,” Norris admitted. “I’ve gotta go back home and train. As much as I would like a little drink, I’ve not drunk all year and I’m proud of that.”

Despite his recent struggles compared to Piastri, Norris sits just 10 points behind in the championship with 19 races remaining. But he needs to find his groove quickly – Miami would be the perfect place to recapture the magic that brought him his first F1 victory at this very track last season.

Lewis Hamilton still seeking Ferrari comfort

The buzz around Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has faded faster than expected. Six weeks into the season, the seven-time world champion is clearly struggling to adapt to his new environment.

Even a sprint win in China hasn’t maintained the early season excitement. Saudi Arabia proved another flat weekend, with Hamilton nowhere near the pace while teammate Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first grand prix podium of 2025.

When asked if he felt comfortable in the car during the Saudi race, Hamilton’s answer was blunt: “There wasn’t one second.” He added, “Well clearly the car is capable of being P3, so… Charles did a great job today, so I can’t blame the car.”

This self-critical attitude isn’t new for Hamilton – he’s always been tough on himself during challenging periods. The Ferrari team isn’t hitting the panic button yet, pointing to positive moments like Hamilton’s middle stint in Bahrain where he felt “truly at one” with the car for the first time.

While Hamilton has never been a big fan of the Miami circuit, with the following race at Imola – deep in Ferrari heartland – the timing is perfect for him to find harmony with his new red machine.

Jack Doohan’s uncertain future at Alpine

Making sense of Jack Doohan’s situation at Alpine is quite the puzzle. For weeks before the season began, rumors swirled that Alpine reserve Franco Colapinto would replace the Australian by the Miami Grand Prix. That speculation has cooled somewhat, with some reports suggesting Doohan now has until the summer break to prove himself.

Alpine has been frustrated by the media’s rumor mill, yet team boss Oliver Oakes has never clearly stated whether Doohan will complete the season – creating a self-inflicted distraction that has surely affected the rookie’s performance.

Several factors have worked against Doohan beyond the early crashes. The Alpine car hasn’t lived up to preseason promise, teammate Pierre Gasly has set a high benchmark with his seven points (the difference between Alpine being ninth or last in the standings), and other rookies like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, and Oliver Bearman have made strong impressions.

If Doohan does get to race in Miami, it’s more than many expected just weeks ago. He’ll need to use this opportunity to shift the narrative about his Formula 1 future.

Musical chairs at Red Bull and Racing Bulls

Three race weekends have passed since the surprising swap that saw Liam Lawson replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull, and the parent team has reason to feel good about the decision.

Tsunoda’s pace alongside Max Verstappen has been encouraging. His Saudi Arabian tangle with Pierre Gasly was unfortunate – a classic opening-lap incident that ruined what had been a promising starting position.

Down the pit lane at Racing Bulls, Lawson appears to be settling in well, though rookie Isack Hadjar has outperformed him so far. This is understandable given Lawson’s return to the team came without any testing time.

Hadjar has noticed Lawson’s quick improvement over the past three weeks: “This weekend he was really, really fast. In qualifying, he made the most of the car. He’s definitely getting stronger now, definitely pushing me just like Yuki was pushing me as well.”

Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies has also noted that Lawson readjusted to the swap quicker than anticipated. The New Zealander was unlucky to receive a 10-second penalty in Saudi Arabia but showed his best form since returning to the junior team.

For both Tsunoda and Lawson, the break before Miami offers a welcome chance to take stock of their new situations.

Aston Martin: The team in crisis

If any team needs a complete reset, it’s Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll’s outfit is absolutely nowhere in terms of pace at the moment.

While there’s clearly significant focus on their 2026 plans – which new managing technical partner Adrian Newey is primarily working on – it’s still shocking to see how far off the pace the British Racing Green cars have been. Three pointless races during the recent triple-header have been painful, especially after Lance Stroll opened the team’s account in the season’s first two rounds.

Most surprising is that Fernando Alonso sits among just four drivers with zero points in the championship standings – the other three all being rookies.

The team’s 2026 focus isn’t unique in the paddock. Red Bull is also balancing their current car with a brand-new engine project, while Sauber (soon to be Audi) and Alpine (switching to Mercedes power next season) have also had anonymous starts to 2025.

Formula 1 remains a results-driven business, and appearing to throw in the towel this early is never a good look. Aston Martin has talked extensively about transforming into a championship contender in the near future, but currently, the operation seems to be performing below its capabilities.

The championship picture after five races

As teams prepare for Miami, here’s how the top five in the drivers’ championship looks:

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 99 points (4 podiums, 3 wins) Lando Norris (McLaren) – 89 points (4 podiums, 1 win) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 87 points (3 podiums, 1 win) George Russell (Mercedes) – 73 points (3 podiums) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 47 points (1 podium)

With McLaren’s drivers taking the top two positions and the team emerging as the clear favorite, how the struggling drivers and teams respond in Miami could set the tone for the remainder of this exciting season. (And isn’t it refreshing to see a new team at the top after years of Red Bull dominance?)

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off the American swing of the calendar, with races in Austin and Las Vegas to follow later in the season. For fans in the States, this first glimpse of Formula 1 action on home soil promises to be electric – especially with so many fascinating storylines developing across the grid.