Expert mechanic’s warning: “Your car experiences a voltage drop when you turn it off” – avoid this common mistake

Many drivers unknowingly perform small actions throughout the day that can harm their vehicles in the long run. One such mistake is turning off your car with the air conditioning still running. According to automotive experts, this seemingly harmless habit can cause significant damage over time.

Why turning off your car with AC running is damaging

When you shut down your engine while the air conditioning system is still active, your vehicle experiences a voltage drop that can affect multiple components. “Your car doesn’t understand when it’s being turned off – when you cut the power, it simply stops,” explains an expert mechanic with over 15 years of experience.

This sudden power cut prevents the air conditioning system from reaching its proper shutdown position. As a result, both the compressor and the auxiliary belt can sustain damage since they maintain momentum even after the engine stops. While these effects won’t be noticeable immediately, repeated instances of this habit will eventually take their toll on your vehicle’s components.

The summer risk factor

Summer presents unique challenges for vehicle maintenance. With temperatures soaring across the country (reaching well above 90°F in many states), air conditioning usage increases dramatically. Most drivers instinctively turn on their AC as soon as they enter their vehicles to make the cabin bearable.

Just like other components such as the clutch or parking brake, your air conditioning system requires proper usage to maintain optimal performance. Unfortunately, most car owners are unaware of the correct procedures for operating this system.

The right way to shut down your AC

To avoid potential damage to your vehicle, automotive specialists recommend following a simple routine when turning off your car:

1. Turn off the air conditioning system first

2. Allow the system a moment to deactivate properly

3. Then proceed to turn off the engine

This sequence gives your AC system enough time to reach its proper shutdown position, preventing stress on the compressor and auxiliary belt. It’s similar to the proper technique for using the clutch – a small change in habit that can yield significant benefits for your vehicle’s longevity.

(I’ve personally made this mistake for years before a mechanic pointed it out during a routine service visit. It’s amazing how these small details can make such a difference!)

Long-term benefits of proper AC usage

While making this adjustment to your driving habits might seem minor, the cumulative effect can substantially extend the lifespan of your vehicle’s air conditioning system. Regular replacement of AC compressors can cost American drivers between $800 and $1,200 depending on the vehicle make and model.

By implementing this simple change in your routine, you’re not just protecting your car – you’re also saving yourself from expensive repairs down the road. Remember that vehicle maintenance isn’t just about major services; it’s about the small, daily actions that add up over time.

Have you been turning off your car correctly? This might be the perfect time to adjust your habits and give your vehicle the care it deserves. Your car’s air conditioning system – and your wallet – will thank you in the long run.