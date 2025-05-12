Expert gas station owner reveals why keeping your fuel tank half full can save your engine and your wallet

With fuel prices staying high across America, any advice that helps save money at the pump is welcome news for drivers. While most of us know that driving style makes a big difference in how much gas we burn, there are other factors that can impact fuel economy – including how much gas you keep in your tank.

A gas station chain owner has shared some wisdom about the ideal amount of fuel you should maintain in your vehicle’s tank to both protect your engine and keep consumption as low as possible.

The half-tank sweet spot

Joseba Barrenengoa, who owns a chain of gas stations, explains why keeping your tank about half full makes good sense for most drivers.

First off, your tank should always have an adequate amount of fuel – driving around with the warning light on isn’t just stressful, it’s actually bad for your vehicle. When you maintain proper fuel levels, you’re protecting the tank from internal oxidation and rust formation. (Ever noticed how metal rusts faster when it’s partially exposed to air? The same principle applies inside your fuel tank.)

Having enough gas in your tank also protects your fuel pump, fuel system, and engine from the relatively higher concentration of contaminants that can accumulate in the small amount of fuel left at the bottom of your tank. Think of it like drinking the last sip of coffee with all the grounds concentrated at the bottom – not what you want flowing through your engine!

The weight factor

On the flip side, driving around with a completely full tank adds unnecessary weight to your vehicle. Gasoline weighs about 6 pounds per gallon, so a full 15-gallon tank adds about 90 pounds to your car’s weight compared to an empty one. That extra weight requires more energy to move, which increases fuel consumption.

We all know that removing heavy items from our trunk and passenger compartment helps improve gas mileage – the same logic applies to not carrying around a full tank of fuel when it’s not needed.

Finding balance for better efficiency

According to Barrenengoa, what we should pay attention to when filling our tank is avoiding two extremes: neither driving constantly with the reserve warning light on, nor keeping our tank perpetually topped off.

The sweet spot? Keeping your tank around half full most of the time. This approach gives you enough of a buffer for unexpected situations while not weighing down your vehicle with excess fuel weight.

Have you ever noticed how your car seems to run better with a half tank? There might be some science behind that feeling. With less sloshing fuel moving around, your vehicle’s weight distribution stays more consistent, which can improve handling on curvy roads. (Not to mention you’ll spend less time at gas stations, which is always a plus in my book!)

Practical tips for American drivers

How can you apply this advice in everyday driving? Here are some practical suggestions:

Keep your tank between a quarter and three-quarters full when possible. This range gives you the benefits of protection while avoiding excess weight.

Fill up at about a quarter tank rather than waiting for the warning light. This habit prevents you from running too low while giving you flexibility to look for better fuel prices.

If you’re planning a long trip on the highway, start with a half tank rather than a full one. You’ll get better mileage from carrying less weight, and highway driving offers plenty of opportunities to refill.

In winter months, keep your tank a bit fuller (above half) to prevent fuel line freezing in cold areas. The extra fuel serves as insurance against getting stranded in harsh weather.

For SUV and truck owners with larger tanks, the weight factor becomes even more relevant to fuel economy. The difference between a full and half-full 26-gallon tank is about 78 pounds – weight that affects your wallet with every mile.

So next time you pull up to the pump, think twice before automatically filling to the brim. Your engine and your bank account might thank you for stopping at half.

What’s your fueling strategy? Do you fill up completely each time or do you have a system that works for your driving habits?