Exclusive first look: The stunning new Ferrari Amalfi replaces the Roma with 640 horsepower

The Italian luxury automaker has officially unveiled its newest masterpiece – the Ferrari Amalfi, a front-engined four-seater coupe designed to replace the Roma in the brand's prestigious lineup.

The most notable change appears at the front, where the car features the distinctive “shark nose” similar to what we see on models like the SF90 and 12Cilindri, complemented by a muscular hood.

The new Amalfi represents Ferrari’s commitment to evolution rather than revolution – maintaining the elegant grand tourer spirit of the Roma while incorporating technological advances and design refinements that keep the brand at the forefront of automotive excellence.

A familiar silhouette with bold new design elements

At first glance, the Amalfi maintains many design elements from its predecessor, but with significant updates that align with Ferrari’s contemporary design language. The most notable change appears at the front, where the car features the distinctive “shark nose” similar to what we see on models like the SF90 and 12Cilindri, complemented by a muscular hood.

A sleek black bar stretches across the front, connecting the strategically positioned headlights and creating a more aggressive stance. The rear maintains the Roma’s general philosophy but includes matching black decorative elements, twin taillights, and dual exhaust outlets at each end.

Interior upgrades address customer feedback

Ferrari has clearly been listening to its clients. Inside the cabin, the Amalfi brings back physical controls, replacing the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel that many drivers found frustrating. The engine start button has also returned – now positioned on the left side and crafted from titanium, adding both functionality and a premium touch.

(Ever tried to adjust volume or change settings on touch buttons while driving on a winding road? Not the easiest task in a 600+ horsepower supercar!)

Powerhouse performance with an upgraded V8

Under the hood lies the familiar 3.8-liter Twin-Turbo V8 from the F154 family, but in an upgraded version that now delivers an impressive 640 horsepower. The enhancements include lighter camshafts, a new engine block, lower viscosity oil, turbocharger calibration adjustments, and a new engine control unit. This powerful V8 works in harmony with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The performance figures are nothing short of breathtaking. The Amalfi accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 3.3 seconds and reaches 124 mph in exactly 9 seconds. The power-to-weight ratio stands at an impressive 5.05 pounds per horsepower.

Cutting-edge technology for maximum control

The Amalfi comes equipped with Ferrari’s new brake-by-wire system, already featured in the 296 and 12Cilindri models. It also incorporates the Side Slip Control 6.1 software, which functions as a central control system for all vehicle operations, from steering to suspension settings.

The active rear spoiler rises at high speeds to improve stability, offering three settings. The High Downforce (HD) configuration provides an additional 242 pounds of downforce when the Italian sports car reaches speeds of 155 mph.

Safety hasn’t been overlooked, with the Amalfi featuring a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Availability and future variations

While Ferrari hasn’t shared details about when deliveries of the Amalfi will begin, production is expected to start later this year. Pricing information remains undisclosed for the American market, but what we do know is that a convertible version is also in the pipeline.

