Everything you need to know about the 2025 Miami Grand Prix F1 race

Formula 1 arrives this weekend at the first of three races to be held in the United States this season: the Miami Grand Prix. The challenging street circuit hosts a Sprint event, which means we’ll enjoy a short race on Saturday and the traditional Grand Prix on Sunday. Ready for some high-speed action under the Florida sun?

The Miami International Autodrome hosts the sixth race of the 2025 season, where Oscar Piastri leads the championship standings with a ten-point advantage over his teammate, Lando Norris. Piastri has been the breakout star of the early season, having claimed victory in three of the six races held so far.

McLaren’s unexpected dominance shakes up the grid

Meanwhile, Lando Norris, in the other McLaren, has been less consistent: to date he has achieved only one victory, at the season opener in Australia. In Saudi Arabia, he finished off the podium after suffering an accident in qualifying that forced him to mount a comeback on Sunday. But the season is long, and the battle between the two McLaren drivers promises to give us many headlines.

As seen at the start of the season, the Woking team has a good performance advantage over Red Bull, giving the drivers some margin for error over Max Verstappen who, at least for now, doesn’t have a car to dominate as he did in the past. His quality as a driver sometimes makes up for that difference… but he can’t always do it, especially during the race.

Currently, the four-time world champion sits in third place in the championship, 12 points behind the leader. Max’s disadvantage is minimal, considering there are no less than 19 events left to be held this season… and Red Bull, like other teams, will introduce upgrades.

What about the Spanish drivers?

For Spanish drivers, both Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz will aim to fight for points again. Carlos comes from achieving a magnificent eighth place in Saudi Arabia, where he put in a great performance at the wheel of a Williams that has improved significantly compared to last season.

On the other hand, Alonso continues with zero points on his tally. At a challenging street circuit like Miami, where accidents can change the course of the race and trigger safety cars or red flags, opportunities may open up for the Asturian driver.

Last year, Lando Norris claimed victory, beating Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc on the podium, in a race that showed McLaren had become a championship contender.

Miami Grand Prix 2025 schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, May 2, 2025

Free Practice 1 – 6:30 PM ET

Sprint Qualifying – 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Sprint Race – 6:00 PM ET

Qualifying – 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Miami Grand Prix – 10:00 PM ET

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 broadcasts are divided between ESPN and F1 TV Pro. ESPN holds the television rights, broadcasting races across their family of networks including ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC depending on the event.

For the most comprehensive F1 experience, many fans opt for F1 TV Pro ($79.99 annually or $9.99 monthly), which offers live streaming of every session, multiple camera angles, team radio access, and exclusive content. (Just between us, it’s the best way to catch all the action without missing a beat.)

The U.S. broadcast team features knowledgeable commentators who bring depth to the race coverage. Want to know about tire strategies or team dynamics? These guys break it down in real-time.

Miami brings F1 fever to America

The Miami Grand Prix, now in its fourth year, has quickly established itself as one of the most glamorous events on the F1 calendar. With its marina-side setting and celebrity-filled paddock, it perfectly captures the blend of high-performance racing and entertainment that defines modern Formula 1.

Miami’s 3.36-mile circuit features 19 corners and has proven to produce exciting racing with its combination of tight sections and high-speed straights where cars can reach speeds over 200 mph. The track winds around the Hard Rock Stadium complex, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Have you secured your viewing plans yet? Whether you’re planning a watch party with friends or settling in for a solo viewing experience with your favorite snacks, this Miami Grand Prix promises thrilling action as McLaren looks to extend their advantage over Red Bull and Ferrari in what’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

And if you’re lucky enough to attend in person, temperatures are expected to hover around 85°F (29°C) throughout the weekend – so don’t forget your sunscreen and stay hydrated while enjoying the incredible atmosphere of American Formula 1 racing!