Engines that never break: The cars that stand the test of time

If you’re lucky enough to have a car with one of these engines under the hood, hold onto it forever because they’ll never let you down.

In an era where the auto industry increasingly turns toward complex hybrid and electric solutions to protect the environment, many drivers look back fondly on the days of mechanical simplicity, raw reliability, and immortal durability. An era when engines were designed to cover hundreds of thousands of miles without asking much from their owner.

Today, some of these engines have gained almost mythical status not just because they “don’t break,” but because they continue to function with efficiency, simplicity, and minimal cost even after decades, having logged over 300,000 miles. Below we present the most reliable engines of all time.

Toyota 2JZ-GTE – The king of upgrades

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six from Toyota, known as the 2JZ-GTE, powers the legendary Toyota Supra MK4 and has built its reputation through its incredible durability, becoming one of the most famous engines of all time.

Made from cast iron and with overbuilt internals, it can handle massive power increases without internal reinforcement, which is why it’s a favorite motor for drift, drag, and street builds worldwide. In “factory” form, it easily reaches 300,000 miles without serious wear, further enhancing the legend around its name.

(I still remember seeing a 700+ horsepower Supra with a stock block at a car meet – the owner swore he’d been running that setup for years without issues!)

Honda K20 – The quiet VTEC powerhouse

The K20 is a two-liter engine with VTEC variable timing system that equips models like the Civic Type R. It’s not just nimble and efficient, but practically indestructible.

The simplicity of its design, reinforced mechanical parts, and ability to work at high RPMs without wearing out have made the K20 a benchmark. Many driver reports talk about easily exceeding 250,000 miles with only scheduled maintenance and without maintenance costs getting out of hand.

Ask any Honda enthusiast about the K20 and you’ll likely hear stories of engines that just won’t quit, no matter how hard they’re pushed.

Mercedes-Benz OM617 – The diesel that never dies

The OM617 is a five-cylinder diesel engine that equipped classic Mercedes models like the W123 and W126. If anything characterizes this motor, it’s the word “bulletproof.” Thousands of taxis in Europe proved it with this engine, having exceeded 600,000 miles without needing rebuilding.

With basic maintenance, and thanks to the lack of electronics and more-than-adequate lubrication, it functions for decades, even in extreme conditions. These engines are so legendary that many old Mercedes still command premium prices just because of what’s under the hood.

BMW M57 – The German diesel legend

The M57 is an inline-six diesel engine used in BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, and X5, and is considered one of the company’s most balanced engines. It features a cast-iron block, high torque, and exceptional durability.

Although it requires a little more care (mainly in the EGR system), it can reach 300,000 miles without serious problems, provided the maintenance schedule is properly followed. Many BMW fans view this as the last of the truly over-engineered power plants from the brand’s golden era.

Toyota 1HZ – The heart of the Land Cruiser

Yet another Toyota engine has made the list of most reliable engines. The 1HZ is a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated diesel engine that primarily powers the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, one of the most durable 4x4s of all time.

Its big advantage is its simplicity. Without electronics, with mechanical injection and high-quality cooling and lubrication, it can work in desert conditions, polar cold, or mountain trails without “asking” for anything. Not coincidentally, it’s often chosen for humanitarian missions and missions in war zones.

In the automotive world, there are engines that are fast, others that are economical, and then there are these mechanical legends. The above five engines prove that reliability isn’t simply a matter of brand—it’s a matter of mechanical philosophy, materials, and design dedication.

What’s your experience with these engines? Have you ever owned a car that seemed like it would run forever? The joy of driving a vehicle you can truly trust is something that modern complexity sometimes makes us forget.