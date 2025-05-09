Elon Musk’s apocalyptic warning: “All life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun”

The richest man in the world has once again sparked conversation with his stark predictions about humanity’s future. During a recent Fox News interview, Elon Musk shared his apocalyptic vision regarding Earth’s ultimate fate and why he believes Mars colonization isn’t just ambitious—it’s necessary for our survival.

Known for making headline-grabbing statements, especially since acquiring the social media platform formerly known as Twitter (now X), Musk’s latest comments focus on a scientifically-backed doomsday scenario that’s typically relegated to distant astronomical forecasts.

The sun’s deadly future

Scientific consensus indicates that billions of years from now, our sun will exhaust its hydrogen fuel, expand into a red giant star, and ultimately engulf the inner planets—Earth included. While this cosmic timeline puts the catastrophe roughly 5 billion years away, Musk isn’t waiting around.

“Mars is a life insurance policy for life as a whole,” Musk declared during his appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime. “Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun, so we need to be a multi-planetary civilization because Earth will be incinerated.”

From Texas to Mars

As the driving force behind SpaceX, Musk isn’t just theorizing—he’s actively building the infrastructure he believes will save humanity. His ambitions have already transformed the landscape of Boca Chica, Texas, where a previously quiet launch facility has evolved into something much more significant.

The area, officially renamed Starbase, emerged following a local vote that passed with 212 supporters against only 6 opponents. This new municipality serves as both a rocket development facility and a prototype for the kind of human settlement Musk envisions establishing on the red planet.

What stands out about Starbase’s governance structure is its leadership—a three-person council entirely linked to SpaceX operations. The mayor, Bobby Peden, simultaneously holds the position of vice president for testing and launches at SpaceX. His council colleagues include former engineering operations manager Jenna Petrzelka and Jordan Buss, who oversees environmental health and safety.

Building a multi-planetary roadmap

Kathryn Lueders, Starbase’s general manager and former NASA human spaceflight director, communicated late last year that this municipal arrangement provides greater flexibility for technical developments and urban planning directly connected to Mars colonization efforts.

The Starship rocket system—SpaceX’s massive stainless steel spacecraft designed for both lunar missions and eventual Mars transport—represents the physical manifestation of Musk’s interplanetary vision. Standing at 394 feet tall when fully stacked and capable of carrying up to 100 passengers with supplies, it’s the largest and most powerful launch vehicle ever constructed.

Think about it—what would it mean to be the only company with the capability to transport Earth’s population to another planet during a cosmic catastrophe? The financial and geopolitical implications are staggering. (Though admittedly, the logistics of moving billions of people would present challenges beyond what we can currently imagine.)

A shared destiny

According to Musk, making humanity multi-planetary requires more than just advanced rocketry and life support systems. It demands “a shared vision about where we need to go, when the fate of life as we know it will forever change.”

While critics might point out the convenient alignment between Musk’s doomsday warnings and his company’s business model, the Mars colonization concept has gained serious attention from space agencies worldwide. NASA’s own long-term planning includes hum