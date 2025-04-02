Elon Musk donates $20 million to Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign

The ties between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and political campaigns are growing stronger. On April 1, Musk donated an eye-popping $20 million to support a conservative candidate’s campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

According to multiple news sources, the billionaire donated this massive sum just days before the April 4 vote. During a campaign event on Sunday, Musk told attendees that these elections were “very important” given the slim conservative majority in the House of Representatives.

At the event, Musk stated: “And if the [Wisconsin] Supreme Court manages to redefine districts, they’ll manipulate those districts and strip Wisconsin of two conservative seats. Then they’ll try to stop all the government reforms we’re implementing for you, the American people.”

Direct voter engagement

Musk’s political involvement has taken on an even more public face recently. Days before the election, he used his social network X to announce he would personally deliver million-dollar checks to voters who had already supported conservative candidates.

“I’ll also personally hand over two checks worth one million dollars each as thanks for taking the time to vote. This is extremely important,” he posted on the social platform he owns.

Political analysts have noted this Wisconsin vote holds significant weight. John Nichols, a political journalist, remarked that “the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has been fixated on this race since January. This is a politically volatile moment.”

The Musk-Trump alliance

The alliance between Musk and political figures has deepened in recent months. The Tesla CEO has been included in various advisory teams, though this association hasn’t always benefited his automotive company.

While Tesla shares initially saw an upswing, the effect reversed over time, with stock prices dropping significantly – nearly halving from their all-time high reached last December.

To help boost Tesla’s position, supportive statements appeared on social media: “Elon Musk is ‘taking risks’ to help our nation, and he’s doing a FANTASTIC JOB! I’m buying a new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly good American.”

Shortly after, several Tesla models were showcased at an official location, including a red Tesla Model S that was purchased but would be handed over to staff members since the buyer couldn’t drive it themselves. The event had all the hallmarks of a thinly-veiled promotional campaign.

Support amid challenges

Musk has also received support amid a series of concerning incidents targeting both him and Tesla. These incidents have included vandalism, car destruction, fires, and even shootings at dealerships.

The situation has grown so concerning that FBI Director Kash Patel commented on X: “The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity against Tesla and, in recent days, we have taken additional steps to combat it and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism.”

Musk’s own approach has been more measured: “I’ve been deeply affected that this level of hate and violence exists from the left. Tesla is a peaceful company, we’ve never done anything harmful.”

“I’ve never done anything harmful, just productive things. So I think we simply have a disorder… there’s some kind of mental disorder here, because this makes no sense,” he stated in a Fox News interview.

Impact on Tesla’s market position

How might these political connections affect Tesla’s standing in the American auto market? The electric vehicle pioneer has faced mixed reactions from consumers. While some loyal Tesla fans stand firmly behind the brand regardless of its CEO’s political activities, others have expressed discomfort.

Tesla’s market share in the EV segment remains dominant, but growing competition from both established automakers and newer entrants means the company can’t afford negative publicity that might drive away potential customers. (Have you noticed how many more electric options are appearing in showrooms these days?)

The automotive industry watches closely as these events unfold. Will Tesla maintain its position as America’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, or could the political spotlight create headwinds for the company’s growth?

What do you think about business leaders making large political donations? Does it affect your car-buying decisions?