Electric Vehicles vs Gas Cars: New Reliability Study Shows EVs Have the Edge

The debate between electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars has typically focused on emissions, cost, and performance. But what about reliability? A major new study has some eye-opening findings that might surprise many drivers still on the fence about making the electric switch.

According to extensive research by Europe’s largest roadside assistance organization, electric vehicles are showing significantly fewer breakdowns than their gas-powered counterparts. And we’re not talking about a small difference – the numbers reveal that traditional vehicles experience more than double the failure rate of EVs.

The numbers don’t lie: EVs break down less often

The comprehensive study analyzed over 3.6 million roadside assistance calls throughout 2024, providing the first statistically significant dataset to evaluate electric vehicle reliability with real-world numbers.

For vehicles first registered between 2020 and 2022, electric cars experienced just 4.2 breakdowns per 1,000 vehicles. In stark contrast, gas-powered vehicles from the same age range suffered 10.4 breakdowns per 1,000 vehicles.

This difference becomes even more notable when you consider that the number of electric models on the road has grown substantially in recent years. The 46% increase in assistance calls to EVs compared to the previous year doesn’t indicate declining reliability – it simply reflects the growing EV market share on American roads.

For the first time, researchers were able to compare three complete years of new vehicle registrations (2020-2022), allowing them to establish trends with greater precision. The study evaluated 159 vehicle series from approximately 20 different manufacturers, focusing on models between two and nine years old that exceeded minimum registration thresholds.

The 12-volt battery: a shared weakness

Despite electric vehicles’ overall strong performance, the study identified one common problem affecting both EVs and gas cars: the 12-volt auxiliary battery. This component, separate from the main battery in electric vehicles, remains essential for systems like ignition, lighting, and central locking.

In 2024, a dead or defective battery caused 50% of electric vehicle breakdowns and 45% of gas car failures. The significance of this component has remained relatively constant over the years.

Back in 2015, the 12-volt battery was responsible for 35.7% of breakdowns. In 2020, during the pandemic, its role grew to 46.3%, partly because many vehicles sat unused for long periods, directly affecting this component’s performance.

As the study notes, “a battery experiences less wear during operation than when not in use,” explaining its deterioration during periods of inactivity. In 2024, this trend continued, with 44.9% of total breakdowns caused by auxiliary battery failures.

Beyond battery issues

After battery problems, the second most common cause of breakdowns involved engine or engine electronic system failures (22.1%). While these relate to injection or ignition elements in gas cars, in electric vehicles they’re associated with the high-voltage system.

Less frequent causes included electrical system failures (10.6%), tire problems (8.8%), and locking system issues (6.9%). Interestingly, electric vehicles show a slight weakness in one area: they register more tire-related problems than gas vehicles.

Tire troubles: an EV weakness?

According to the study, there were 1.3 tire-related breakdowns per 1,000 electric vehicles, compared to 0.9 in gas cars. This difference likely stems from the unique characteristics of EVs – their batteries make them heavier, and their instant torque delivery can accelerate tire wear. (Ever seen a Tesla driver showing off that instant acceleration? Those poor tires!)

The good news is that this disparity tends to disappear in newer models, suggesting manufacturers are addressing this issue with specialized EV tires designed to handle the additional weight and torque.

Fewer parts, fewer problems

One key advantage electric vehicles have is being exempt from many mechanical problems associated with combustion engines. EVs don’t need oil changes, have no starter motors to fail, and avoid the complications inherent to traditional propulsion systems.

This translates to a significant reduction in the number of parts that could potentially break down. With fewer moving components and no complex fuel systems, electric vehicles simply have fewer things that can go wrong.

Ask any mechanic about the most common repairs they perform on gas cars, and you’ll hear about timing belts, fuel pumps, spark plugs, oxygen sensors, and catalytic converters – none of which exist in an electric vehicle.

The long-term question

Despite these favorable conclusions, the study cautions that there are still limitations when comparing long-term reliability between both vehicle types.

Most electric models analyzed are less than ten years old, so it’s still too early to determine with certainty how they’ll perform over the long haul. “The data is limited since fully electric vehicles haven’t been on the market for very long, so we still can’t know their reliability after they’re more than 10 years old,” the study points out.

That said, current data is promising. The evolution of the figures suggests that electric vehicles are gaining ground not just in sustainability or efficiency, but also in terms of reliability – one of the most decisive factors for many drivers, especially in the used car market.

The bottom line

This comprehensive study offers a clear picture of the current situation: despite being relatively new to the market, electric vehicles show a significantly lower breakdown rate than internal combustion engine cars.

Still, not even the most innovative technology has been able to escape the age-old problem: the 12-volt battery, that small but essential component that, year after year, continues to be the most common cause of being stranded on the road.

For drivers considering the switch to electric, these reliability findings add another compelling reason to make the leap – not only might you save on fuel and maintenance, but you’re also less likely to find yourself waiting for roadside assistance on the shoulder of the highway.

Are you surprised by these findings? Have you experienced reliability differences between electric and gas-powered vehicles? The data suggests your next car might be more dependable if it plugs in rather than fills up.