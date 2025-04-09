Electric vehicles banned from underground parking in China after fire concerns

A wave of electric vehicle (EV) fires has prompted several Chinese cities to implement strict parking regulations, restricting EVs from underground garages in both private buildings and commercial establishments. This growing trend reflects mounting safety concerns about battery fires that, while rare, pose significant challenges when they occur.

Throughout last year, multiple cities across China gradually introduced these limitations as a response to what appeared to be cases of spontaneous combustion, resulting in fires that proved difficult to extinguish.

The spark that ignited the ban

The city of Hangzhou experienced an unusual concentration of EV fires early last year, with 11 incidents recorded in just one week during May. This alarming cluster prompted a five-star hotel in the area to ban battery-powered vehicles from its underground parking facility.

When asked about this decision, the hotel manager explained: “Given the characteristics of electric vehicle fires and our hotel’s fire extinguishing capabilities, we believe it’s safer not to allow them into the underground garage.”

By September, similar restrictions had spread to other areas including Ningbo and Xiaoshan. The Huigang building began redirecting electric vehicles to a specialized parking area with more space for safety reasons. Around the same time, another luxury hotel in Xiaoshan directed EVs to open-air parking lots, where more space and better access for firefighters might limit potential damage.

These measures have sparked heated debates among local residents and EV owners. (I’ve watched this situation evolve with interest – the balance between encouraging green transportation and addressing safety concerns is tricky.)

What locals are saying

A driver from Xiaoshan with the surname Zhu noted: “Electric bikes catch fire very quickly. We saw a report about someone who carried a lithium-ion battery in an elevator and it spontaneously ignited, burning 90% of their body.”

Xu Gang, a mechanic working at a repair shop in Hangzhou, shared his professional perspective: “We’ve seen many cases of electric vehicles that caught fire spontaneously or caused major fires in collisions and accidents. Many underground parking lots are designed with low ceilings, meaning fire trucks can’t enter.”

The truth about electric vehicle fires

The cases of EV fires since these vehicles became popular have generated significant controversy and confusion. Let’s look at what we actually know about EV fire risk.

First, it’s worth noting that electric vehicles are much less likely to catch fire than conventional vehicles. Statistics show that for every 100,000 vehicles, only about 25 fires occur in EVs, while gasoline and diesel models exceed 1,500 incidents, and hybrid vehicles approach 3,500 cases.

However – and this is a big however – when an EV fire does occur, it’s substantially more challenging to extinguish.

Due to the chemical components in batteries, when a malfunction occurs (whether from impact or puncture), a chemical reaction releases harmful gases and heat, leading to what’s known as “thermal runaway” – an uncontrolled and autonomous increase in temperature.

The battery keeps getting hotter, making fire extinguishing attempts difficult and requiring significantly more resources to put out. Have you ever wondered why firefighters seem to take so long with EV fires? This is why.

The water factor

The difference becomes strikingly clear when looking at the amount of water needed to extinguish different types of vehicle fires. A conventional combustion vehicle fire typically requires between 2,500 and 3,000 liters of water. In contrast, an electric vehicle fire might demand more than 20,000 liters – nearly seven times as much!

This dramatic difference explains why parking garage operators are taking extra steps to manage the risk. In confined underground spaces with limited access for emergency equipment, an EV fire presents unique challenges that many facilities simply aren’t designed to handle.

Finding balance between innovation and safety

As electric vehicles become more common on American roads (with sales growing by approximately 25% annually in recent years), these safety questions will need practical answers. How might this affect parking structures in the US? Will we see similar restrictions in American cities?

While the risk of an EV fire is statistically low – you’re about 60 times less likely to experience a fire in an electric vehicle than in a gas-powered one – the consequences and resources required when they do occur are significant enough to warrant thoughtful planning.

For EV owners in areas implementing such restrictions, the immediate effect is inconvenience. But for the broader industry, these incidents highlight the need for continued advancement in battery safety technology and specialized fire response protocols.

The automotive world continues to evolve, with safety standards adapting to new technologies. Electric vehicles represent the future of transportation, but as with any innovation, addressing these growing pains is part of the journey toward widespread adoption.

(I drive past a parking garage on my way to work that recently installed special EV charging stations – I wonder if they’ve also updated their fire suppression systems to match?)