Electric cars in Europe: The growth comes with a catch

Ce que vous devez retenir The European electric vehicle market is showing strong recovery in 2025, following a mixed performance in 2024.

A recent survey reveals that interest in electric vehicles has stagnated at 43% since 2021, with consumers favoring hybrid vehicles perceived as more practical due to fewer charging constraints.

This trend is confirmed in a Bloomberg Intelligence study from last month, showing that only 16% of European buyers prefer pure electric vehicles, compared to 49% for hybrids.

The European electric vehicle market is showing strong recovery in 2025, following a mixed performance in 2024. From January to April, over 2.2 million electrified vehicles were registered across the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. This represents a 20% increase compared to the same period last year, with pure electric vehicles growing by 26%.

This upswing masks significant regional disparities and reveals that adoption remains hampered by ongoing concerns about range, costs, and charging infrastructure. The UK follows this positive trend with a 22.8% growth in electrified registrations, totaling 486,561 units in the first four months of the year.

Business fleet sales driving the recovery

This growth stems mainly from European regulations that took effect on January 1, 2025, requiring manufacturers to reduce their CO2 emissions by 15% compared to 2021 levels. This obligation has pushed brands to multiply attractive offers for business fleets, especially in Germany where professional sales represent two-thirds of the automotive market.

A research lead at the International Council for Clean Transportation Europe explains: “To avoid fines related to excessive emissions from combustion models, manufacturers have been incentivized to increase electric vehicle sales through discounts or more affordable models.” Brands like Volkswagen and Stellantis have launched advantageous leasing conditions and introduced new electric models.

The price gap between combustion and electric vehicles has narrowed significantly, according to analysts. Manufacturers now offer “very competitive financing and leasing conditions” that facilitate adoption by European companies.

Consumers still hesitant about going electric

Despite encouraging registration numbers, enthusiasm among private consumers remains limited. A recent survey reveals that interest in electric vehicles has stagnated at 43% since 2021, with consumers favoring hybrid vehicles perceived as more practical due to fewer charging constraints.

This trend is confirmed in a Bloomberg Intelligence study from last month, showing that only 16% of European buyers prefer pure electric vehicles, compared to 49% for hybrids. These figures illustrate the persistence of questions regarding battery range and charging station availability.

Europe currently has over 1 million public charging stations, but needs are estimated at 8.8 million stations by 2030. This would require installing nearly 5,000 new stations weekly to reach this target.

Germany and France facing market challenges

2024 marked a sharp halt for European electromobility, notably in Germany and France. Germany, Europe’s largest automotive market, eliminated its purchase subsidies in December 2023 for budgetary reasons. This decision caused a 27.4% drop in electric vehicle registrations, as consumers lost aids ranging from $3,650 to $9,750 depending on vehicle price.

France experienced similar difficulties, worsened by tightened subsidy eligibility conditions and general economic uncertainty. These factors impacted not only electric sales but also those of gasoline and diesel vehicles, creating a domino effect across the entire French automotive sector.

Tesla struggling against Chinese competition

The American brand is going through a difficult period with sales in Europe falling 39% between January and April 2025. This decline is partly explained by controversy surrounding its CEO and his support for far-right political movements, notably Alternative for Germany before the February federal elections.

Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers are gaining ground despite European customs duties. The Chinese market share exceeded 5% for the first time in the first quarter of 2025. BYD even surpassed Tesla in April with 7,231 vehicles registered compared to 7,165 for the American brand, representing a 169% increase compared to April 2024.

Geographically contrasted adoption

The European electric transition reveals significant disparities across regions. Norway and Denmark lead the race, followed by other Western European countries. In contrast, Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, and Slovakia show adoption rates below 5%.

These gaps are explained by differences in purchasing power, infrastructure, and public policies. Poland nevertheless shows signs of acceleration with growth of over 40% in its electric registrations, proof that momentum is gradually spreading across the European continent.

The recent easing of European emission targets for the next three years, obtained through manufacturer lobbying, risks slowing this progression just as momentum seemed to be building. This decision raises questions about Europe’s ability to maintain the pace needed to achieve its climate goals while preserving the competitiveness of its automotive industry against Chinese and American giants.