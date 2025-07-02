Electric car sales break records across Europe, except for one brand

Ce que vous devez retenir Plug-in hybrids show a remarkable 46% increase, driven largely by the arrival of the BYD Seal U, which has already established itself as the best-selling PHEV model, even outperforming the Volkswagen Tiguan.

The European electric vehicle market is experiencing a major transformation. While electrified vehicles show impressive double-digit growth, Tesla’s dominance is weakening against German and Asian competitors. May’s figures reveal trends that could permanently reshape the industry’s hierarchy.

European electrified market boiling over

New passenger car registrations grew by just 1.3% in Europe last May, reaching 1,116,095 units according to Dataforce. This modest growth masks a more complex reality: electrified powertrains are literally pulling the market upward.

Plug-in hybrids show a remarkable 46% increase, driven largely by the arrival of the BYD Seal U, which has already established itself as the best-selling PHEV model, even outperforming the Volkswagen Tiguan. This performance illustrates the breakthrough of Chinese manufacturers in the European premium segment, where they’re successfully competing against established references.

At the same time, electric cars are regaining momentum with a 26% increase, contrasting with the sector’s recent struggles. This improvement is explained by the arrival of attractive new models and more stable purchase incentives across several European countries.

Tesla’s collapse facing Volkswagen’s offensive

The American giant is going through a difficult period with a 28% decline in European sales in May, totaling only 14,055 registrations. This drop is explained by several factors: anticipation for the Juniper restyled version of the Model Y, relative saturation of the high-end market, and intensifying competition.

Volkswagen is taking full advantage of these difficulties to seize monthly leadership with 23,270 electric vehicles registered. The surprise comes from the ID.7, the group’s high-end sedan, which becomes Volkswagen’s best-selling model of the month. This unexpected success demonstrates European appetite for large electric sedans, a segment long neglected by manufacturers in favor of SUVs.

Skoda and BMW complete the European podium with 14,920 and 14,904 sales respectively, relegating Tesla to fourth place. Skoda’s Elroq makes a sensation with more than 9,000 units delivered in its launch month, confirming the effectiveness of the Czech group’s democratization strategy.

French and Korean successes shake up the hierarchy

Kia achieves a remarkable performance with 60% growth in May, mainly thanks to the EV3. This compact SUV confirms the Korean manufacturer’s rise in the European electric segment, where it manages to combine attractive design, advanced technologies, and competitive prices.

On the French side, Renault shows a 33% increase driven by the return of the iconic R5. The electric city car now represents half of the diamond brand’s electric sales and totals 27,161 units since the beginning of the year. These figures place the R5 in seventh place in Europe, an encouraging performance for a recently launched model.

General ranking: Model Y resists despite the fall

Despite its 42% drop, the Tesla Model Y maintains its first place in the overall European ranking with more than 45,000 sales since January. Its lead remains comfortable against the Volkswagen ID.4, but the gap is gradually narrowing. The question remains whether the arrival of the Juniper version, with its aesthetic and technological improvements, will revive sales of the American SUV.

The emergence of the ID.7 on the European podium constitutes a major surprise. This electric sedan proves that European motorists haven’t completely abandoned sedans in favor of SUVs, especially when the offering combines generous range, spaciousness, and refined finish.

These developments outline an increasingly mature European market, where the diversity of offerings allows each manufacturer to find its place. Tesla’s hegemony is gradually fading against traditional players who have caught up technologically while capitalizing on their knowledge of the European market.

