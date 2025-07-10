Electric car leasing for just $110 per month returns… if you act fast

Ce que vous devez retenir This package represents individual assistance of about $8,000 per approved application, a substantial decrease compared to the $14,000 granted the previous year for certain models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

While in 2024, you could get a Chevrolet Bolt with 200 miles of range for $59 per month, the 2025 edition will likely offer the limited version of this same model, restricted to 125 miles of range and marketed under $22,000.

Despite the reduction in individual aid, access to a new electric car for $110 per month remains exceptional in the American automotive market.

After six months of waiting, the social leasing program for electric vehicles makes its grand return. The government has just made this flagship measure official through a decree published in the Official Journal on June 20, 2025. This initiative, which caused a genuine commercial tidal wave in 2024, is back on the electric mobility landscape, but with some notable adjustments.

This new edition looks different from the previous one. You’ll find scaled-back conditions and less powerful vehicles for the same price. The stakes are high as this government assistance could once again shake up the electric car market.

A $400 million budget for 50,000 households

The 2025 program presents a precise financial framework. The government is mobilizing $400 million to help exactly 50,000 households transition to electric mobility. This package represents individual assistance of about $8,000 per approved application, a substantial decrease compared to the $14,000 granted the previous year for certain models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

This reduction is explained by the evolution of the financing system. Social leasing now relies on energy savings certificates rather than direct public funds. This technical transition modifies the financial architecture of the program while guaranteeing its continuity until 2030. Energy suppliers have become the main contributors to this electric mobility assistance.

Less powerful vehicles at the same price

The selection of eligible vehicles is undergoing a significant transformation. While in 2024, you could get a Chevrolet Bolt with 200 miles of range for $59 per month, the 2025 edition will likely offer the limited version of this same model, restricted to 125 miles of range and marketed under $22,000.

For Ford, the Ford Focus Electric at less than $27,000 should join the program. This entry-level version offers 185 miles of range and develops 95 horsepower. You’ll notice that the value for money has deteriorated: for an identical monthly payment, or slightly higher than the promised $110, you’ll get vehicles with reduced specifications.

Chevrolet Bolt: range reduced from 200 to 125 miles

Ford Focus Electric: 185 miles of range, 95 hp

Monthly payment maintained around $110

Minimum rental period potentially exceeding 3 years

New geographic rules and eligibility criteria

The territorial organization of the program is evolving significantly. The removal of Low Emission Zones (LEZ) by the simplification law of June 17, 2025, redraws the map of priority beneficiaries. The government is nonetheless maintaining a quota of 10% of applications, now reserved for residents of “air quality challenge zones.”

This new designation replaces the old LEZs, but their precise boundaries remain to be defined. The municipalities concerned and the qualification criteria for these zones will be communicated later by the competent authorities. This geographic uncertainty could complicate access to the program for some potential applicants.

The financial and family eligibility conditions have not yet been revealed. This key information will determine the access of millions of American households to this substantial aid. The inability to combine it with the government’s eco-bonus is one of the few current certainties regarding the allocation methods.

Programmed success despite limitations

The enthusiasm of 2024 suggests another rush for this government aid. Remember that 90,000 applications were filed in just a few weeks, forcing the government to double its initial budget to satisfy 50,000 requests instead of the 20,000 to 25,000 planned.

This popularity is explained by the undeniable financial attractiveness of the program. Despite the reduction in individual aid, access to a new electric car for $110 per month remains exceptional in the American automotive market. Participating manufacturers also benefit by selling their entry-level models while meeting their electrification targets.

The persistent exclusion of used vehicles constitutes one of the main limitations of the program. This restriction, already criticized during the first edition, deprives many households of a more accessible alternative that’s potentially better suited to their needs. The used electric market, which is developing rapidly, could have offered more choices to social leasing beneficiaries.

The first order openings are expected in the coming weeks. Speed will be essential for interested candidates, given the announced success and the limited number of available spots. This race against time is likely to repeat each year until 2030, the scheduled end date of the program.

